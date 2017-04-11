Ford Figo Sports Edition Spotted At A Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of Launch

The Ford Figo is all set to get a special edition version added to its line-up. Leaked images of the Ford Figo S (for Sports) variant have made its way online ahead of the official launch expected in a few days. The Ford Figo is one of the more capable hatchbacks in the country that sadly does not attract the right volumes. However, the Figo S edition might just spice things up for the model with a host of comprehensive updates. The American automaker is yet to make an official announcement about the new edition.

The Ford Figo S has been spotted at what seems to be a dealer stockyard. Over the standard model, the hatchback has received visible upgrades including the smoked out headlamps, new black finished mesh grille and gloss black 15-inch alloy wheels. Interestingly, the black grille is already available on the Brazilian spec Ford Figo, which is sold under the name 'Ka'. The special edition model also gets a dual tone colour scheme with a black painted roof along with Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) finished in black. The rear sports the additional 'S' suffix added to the name. Lastly, you get black plastic cladding on the doors.

The cabin is yet to be revealed but it is likely that the automaker will make tweaks including new upholstery with contrast stitching, new floor mats, steering wheel cover and much more. A few new features could also be added as part of the special edition model.

The Ford Figo S is likely to get subtle upgrades inside the cabin

It will be interesting to see if Ford India makes any changes to the powertrain. The standard Ford Figo draws power from the 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine, both of which are paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is also the 1.5 litre petrol engine that comes paired to an automatic transmission. The Figo hatchback returns 18.16 kmpl on the petrol and 25.83 kmpl on the diesel versions.

Expect the Ford Figo S to be priced at a premium of ₹ 40,000-50,000 over the standard version, and will be available on the range-topping Titanium+ trim. Prices for the current Ford Figo start at ₹ 4.75 lakh for the petrol and ₹ 5.71 lakh for the diesel (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).