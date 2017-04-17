Ford India today launched special 'Sports Edition' models of its popular subcompact sedan Ford Aspire and its hatchback counterpart the Ford Figo. The Figo and Aspire Sports Editions are available in both petrol and diesel trims and are based on the Titanium variant of both the models. While the Ford Figo Sports Edition is priced at ₹ 6.31 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 7.21 lakh for the diesel model, the Ford Aspire Sports Edition has been launched at ₹ 6.50 lakh for the petrol trim and ₹ 7.60 lakh for the oil burner. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford Figo 4.94 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Mechanically the cars remain unchanged and use the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of making a maximum of 87 bhp and develop and peak torque of 113 Nm, while the oil burner churns out a 99 bhp and develops 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the motors come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Ford also offers a more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 110 bhp and comes mated to an automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, but sadly we do not get that engine on the new Sports Edition Figo and Aspire. Ford says that they have tuned the suspension for better ride quality.

Ford Figo Sports Edition gets new grille and front bumper

Visually both the cars come with a host of small but noticeable cosmetic updates that suit the Sports Edition tag. In fact, we have already seen the car in some spy images. Up front, both the Figo hatchback and the Aspire sub-compact sedan look identical and get the same black fishnet grille and smoked swept back headlamps. The bumper is all-new and adds a bit of extra muscle to the cars with its sculpted lines. There are deep indents on either side where the round foglamps have been placed in the black plastic cladding.

Ford Figo Sports Edition comes with new 15-inch alloy wheels

The cars also get black treatment all over like the new sporty and wider 15-inch black alloy wheels, glossy black outside rear view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights and a blackened roof. The car's also come with some sporty side decals that come with 'S' lettering to signify the 'Sports Edition' model. It is the rear three-quarters of cars that are different from each other. The Figo hatchback for starters comes with a large roof-mounted spoiler and some decals on the rear bumper. The rear end of the Aspire, on the other hand, remains similar to the regular model.

Ford Figo Sports Edition gets larger rear spoiler

The cabin of both the models are pretty much the same and the interiors compliment the sporty character of the exterior. The cars come with an all-black cabin designed with premium quality materials. The upholstery on the Figo hatch comes with impressive red stitching, while the Aspire gets fog grey stitching. The steering is leather wrapped and the rest of the features remain unchanged.