Ford India has silently increased the prices of its flagship SUV, Endeavour in India by up to ₹ 2.85 lakh. The price of the base variant Trend 4x2 AT remains unchanged at ₹ 23.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) prices of the remaining variants have gone up by a substantial amount. In fact, back during the festive season of 2016, Ford India had reduced the price of the Endeavour to not only cash in on the festive mood but also to undercut its key rival, the Toyota Fortuner, which it did by a huge margin.

While previously the Ford Endeavour's top-of-the-line variant 4x4 Titanium AT powered by the 3.2-litre diesel engine used to top out at ₹ 29.76 lakh, now it breaches the ₹ 30 lakh barrier with a price hike of ₹ 1.13 lakh. The slightly lower variant 4x4 Trend AT powered by the same 3.2-litre motor has received a price hike of ₹ 1.75 lakh over the previous asking price of ₹ 25.93 lakh. As for the mid-variant 4x2 Titanium AT equipped with the less powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, it has received the least price hike of ₹ 43,000 over its older price tag of ₹ 27.50 lakh. But the biggest leap of ₹ 2.85 lakh has been taken by the 4X4 Trend MT variant powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is now priced at ₹ 26.63 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Variants Engine Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 Trend AT 2.2-Litre ₹ 23.78 Lakh ₹ 23.78 Lakh NA 4x4 Trend MT 2.2-Litre ₹ 23.78 Lakh ₹ 26.63 Lakh ₹ 2.85 Lakh 4x2 Titanium AT 2.2-Litre ₹ 27.50 Lakh ₹ 27.93 Lakh ₹ 43,000 4x4 Trend AT 3.2-Litre ₹ 25.93 Lakh ₹ 27.68 Lakh ₹ 1.75 Lakh 4x4 Titanium AT 3.2-Litre ₹ 29.76 Lakh ₹ 30.89 Lakh ₹ 1.13 Lakh

Coming to the SUV itself, Ford launched the new generation Endeavour in India back in January 2016. The SUV mainly comes in two variants Trend and Titanium further divided into five iterations based on engine options, 4x4, and the automatic or manual gearbox. Under the hood, the new-gen Ford Endeavour gets two engine options - 2.2-litre TDCI diesel motor that makes 158 bhp and develops 385 Nm of peak torque, along with a bigger 3.2-litre TDCI engine that churns out 197 bhp and develops a whopping 470 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come with the option of either a 4x2 or a 4x4 drivetrain, while mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 4x4 Trend powered by the 2.2-litre motor is the only variant that comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the feature front, the Endeavour comes loaded with offerings like - bucket seats at the front, LED lamps, multi-information display, remote key entry, one-touch power rain sensing wiper, dual-zone AC-automatic climate control, cruise control, power folding 3rd-row seat, terrain management system, and much more.