Ford EcoSport Titanium Trim Gets New 8-Inch Touchscreen System

Ensuring to keep the Ford EcoSport relevant against competition, Ford India has now made the 8-inch AVN touchscreen infotainment system standard across the model's Titanium and Titanium+ trims. The feature was exclusively available on the EcoSport Platinum Edition introduced earlier this year, but is now being offered as standard fitment. The EcoSport is due for a comprehensive facelift later this year, but amidst strong competition, the American carmaker has been constantly making improvements to its subcompact SUV.

The new touchscreen unit replaces Ford's SYNC1 infotainment system and offers satellite navigation, DVD player, rear view camera, and door ajar warning. The touchscreen display is also larger than the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's 7-inch display, but misses out on the in-demand Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. Maruti, however, only offers the touchscreen unit on the range-topping ZD+ variant of the Brezza.

Apart from the addition of the new touchscreen system, no other changes have been made to the Ford EcoSport. The model continues to be offered with three engine options including the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol, 1.5-litre TDCi diesel and 1-litre EcoBoost petrol. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual with all engines, while you get the automatic paired to the 1.5 petrol engine. Incidentally, the 1.5 petrol automatic Titanium model does not get the touchscreen system.

The Ford EcoSport facelift is due for launch in India later this year

Having kick started the subcompact SUV segment back in 2013, the Ford EcoSport has been facing the heat from the Vitara Brezza in the past year. A price cut and addition of new features in the past has managed to keep the American SUV afloat with an average of around 4000 units sold every month. In comparison, the Brezza dominates this segment having consistently sold nearly 9500 units every month in the past year.

Nevertheless, the Ford EcoSport will witness a comprehensive upgrade later this year. The updated model was revealed last year in the US and will be made at Ford's Chennai plant for the Indian and American markets. Prices for the Ford EcoSport Titanium starts at ₹ 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).