Ford EcoSport Minor Update Coming; Major Model Facelift Only By Diwali

The popular Ford EcoSport subcompact SUV will be getting some updates in February. This largely includes tech changes and some accessories only and there will be no styling or structural changes on the car. Perhaps most important for Ford , is the addition of a new touchscreen infotainment system option for the EcoSport. The idea is for Ford to keep the car relevant in the face of the massive heat it gets from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza . That car of course comes with a touchscreen that integrates Apple CarPlay and navigation. While the EcoSport has been Ford's bestselling model off late, it has consistently been feeling the pressure since the Vitara Brezza arrived last year in March. At the time, Ford had even offered a major price correction on the EcoSport to ensure it remains an attractive proposition with respect to Maruti's pricing.

We had told you about the much-awaited facelift on the EcoSport late last year, and the car was unveiled publicly at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. That is the car's major midlife facelift and will only get to us much later - with Ford India trying very hard to make it market-ready by Diwali 2017. So despite what you may have read elsewhere, the February launch is not of that overhauled model. The facelift will arrive closer to the end of the year and will also be exported to the US from India. That is when the EcoSport will formally be launched in the US for the first time - as a 2018 model. As we have reported, the facelifted model will have major external and internal design changes - including a new face with a bolder grille, a new tailgate sans the spare wheel, and a very modern and updated dash layout complete with an integrated touchscreen.

The touchscreen being offered as an option next month will be a fitment that customers can pre-order while booking their cars, and that will be retrofitted by Ford's vehicle personalisation centre at its Chennai plant. Expect a minor price increase for the variants sporting the updates.