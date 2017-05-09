Ford EcoSport Facelift Spied Testing In India

The Ford EcoSport facelift has already been showcased in international markets but India is yet to get it. Recently, a test mule of the EcoSport facelift was spotted testing, in Chennai. With the Vitara Brezza doing really well, Ford needed a boost for one of its bestselling model and from what we understand; it will take a little more time to get to India, possibly the festive season is when Ford will launch the EcoSport in India. Ford had given very minor updates to the EcoSport earlier in 2017 but this time, it will be a proper facelift. The EcoSport Facelift was first showcased at last year's LA Auto Show.

(2017 Ford EcoSport)

As the photographs show, it is the front and rear which have been camouflaged and will see maximum changes. The grille up front will be a new hexagonal single-piece unit. The headlamp cluster and the fog lamps will have a new design and so will the front bumper too. The bumper at the front will be more chiselled and look to give better road presence to the EcoSport. Viewed in profile, the EcoSport retains its silhouette barring the newly designed alloy wheels. The rear too will have some changes but not as comprehensive as on the front. One of the best styling elements on the EcoSport was the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate and we believe that Ford will continue to offer the same on the facelifted model as well.

(Ford EcoSport Facelift)

Apart from the exterior, Ford will also be updating the interior as well. One can expect the company to have a redesigned fascia along with Ford's SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system which will be equipped with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and navigation as well. The quality of materials is expected to go up, too. Ford might also update the instrument cluster and the steering wheel on the facelifted model. The AC vents might get a re-jig as well.

As far as engine options go, Ford will continue to offer the current engines which are a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine with an option of either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission.