Further expanding its Punto range, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has launched the Fiat Punto EVO Pure in India, priced at ₹ 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The car replaces the Fiat Punto Pure that was launched last year at the 2016 Auto Expo, and now becomes the entry-level offering under the Fiat brand. Despite sharing its design and styling with the regular Punto Evo, the Punto Evo Pure misses out on a few features and it is only available in a petrol variant. This has helped Fiat to cut down the price and make it the most affordable car in its line-up.

Announcing the launch of the new Punto Evo Pure, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "With the Punto EVO Pure, our entry-level offering in the Fiat portfolio becomes stronger. Customers have always appreciated Fiat's design, styling and on-road dynamics and now with the Punto EVO Pure they can own a great looking hatchback at exceptional value."

Under the hood, the Fiat Punto Evo Pure features the carmaker's 1.2-litre FIRE petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 67 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 96 Nm at 2500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. Other features include a hydraulic power steering along with a well-tuned suspension, which Fiat says makes the car capable of handling the bumpy roads while not sacrificing on comfort.

In terms of looks, there are no changes made to the car's exterior or its cabin. Up front, the Punto Evo Pure comes with Fiat's signature 'Reindeer' headlamps with black plastic cladding on the grille along with a wide airdam and large foglamp enclosure with chrome surround on each side. The Punto Evo Pure gets steel wheels with full wheel caps, black ORVMs and door handle. The cabin comes with black interiors and fabric seat covers. The car's instrumentations include Digital Clock, Digital Odometer, Digital Trip meter, Distance to Empty Indicator, to name a few.

With the Fiat Puto Evo Pure, the company is also offering 3 year warranty with service intervals of 15000km to its customers.