Faraday Futures First Electric SUV Gets Over 64,000 Bookings In 36 Hours

The Consumer Electronics Show or CES in Las Vegas is so much more than just a bunch of gadgets and smart phones. In fact, one of the biggest focuses this year was on electric mobility and Faraday Future has certainly been one of the most talked about brands in the Electric vehicle space. After showcasing a few concepts in 2016, Faraday Future have finally showcased their first ever production vehicle. The new car or rather new SUV is called the FF 91 and has received over 64,000 bookings in just 36 hours of launch.

That said, it is uncertain if all these bookings have been made by people by paying the $5000 priority reservation or the free option. This could mean problems for Faraday Future going forward as the company recently has been in a lot of trouble financially with lawsuits and rent payments for their production facility. In fact, if Faraday Future cant raise enough money in the next few weeks, the startup electric car maker might have to shut down for good in the coming few months.

Faraday Future FF91 Profile

The SUV can be booked online in two ways, by paying a $5000 reservation fee or by blocking a free option. The reservation fee is refundable and gives you a priority booking to get the SUV in the initial lots while the free bookings will be given a second priority. That said, even though the booking numbers are nowhere near the 2,32,000 people that booked the Tesla Model 3 in under 24 hours of its launch, the Faraday Future SUV certainly seems to have peaked the interest of the public with its ultra futuristic design and appeal.

The Faraday Future FF91 SUV has all-wheel-drive and over a 600 kilometer range. The SUV also gets from 0-100kmph in just under 2.5 seconds and although Faraday Future hasn't revealed how much it costs yet, production is planned to commence in 2018.