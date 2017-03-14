F1: Force India Replaces Tri-Colour For New Pink Livery On VJM10 Race Car

Team Sahara Force India has revealed the all-new look of its VJM10 race car for the upcoming season of Formula One. Now dressed in pink, magenta and silver colours, the new livery with matte finish comes as a result of Silverstone based team signing a sponsorship deal with the Austria-based water technology company - BWT. The new colours will make its debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
The new colours replace the silver, black and orange livery that was seen on the VJM10 race car during winter testing and were also showcased when the car was unveiled for the new season earlier this year. Incidentally, the Indian tri-colour that were seen on the previous year's cars with the Force India branding, has been given a miss in favour of the new colour scheme.
In a statement released, Sahara Force India said, "The partnership represents BWT’s first involvement in Formula One as the brand takes advantage of the sport’s global footprint to promote its unique water treatment products." The partnership agreement will also see drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon sport pink coloured helmets that complement the BWT pink VJM10 car.
Speaking about the sponsorship deal, Sahara Force India - Team Principal, Vijay Mallya said, "The arrival of BWT in Formula 1 is huge news and represents one of the most significant partnerships in our 10-year history." He further added, "It's a sign of how far we have come as a team with our strong results and completes a solid commercial performance over the winter." While this may be BWT's first sponsorship with F1, the company is also the sponsor for the Mercedes-AMG in the DTM international touring series.
Sergio Perez continues to be the team's lead driver. The new season will also see Force India aim for the podium in the constructor's championship having finished fourth in the 2016 season.
