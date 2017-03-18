Exclusive: Triumph Bonneville Bobber India Price Revealed

The soon-to-be launched Triumph Bonneville Bobber is going to be priced at around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), CarandBike has learnt. The new factory custom from Triumph Motorcycles, the Bonneville Bobber will now be launched sometime in end-March or early April. The Bonneville Bobber gets a bold, stripped back design, with a new chassis, new suspension and shares its heart with the Bonneville T120.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

The Bobber has a completely different approach to design, and moves away from the quintessential classic Brit-bike looks, and takes inspiration from America, more specifically from the garage-built Bobbers that grew popular in the 1930s. The new Bonneville Bobber gets a hard-tail look with a new cage-type swingarm and a monoshock which is mounted under the seat. The solo seat is adjustable in two positions and the stock exhaust is shorter and lighter than the T120 with a slash cut design.

The engine is the same 1200cc parallel-twin of the T120, but has been tuned to 76 bhp of power and peak torque of 106 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. The T120 makes 80 bhp of power, but the difference is in the power and torque curves, with more power and torque kicking in at lower revs. The Bobber gets ride-by-wire with two riding modes - Road and Rain. There's traction control, standard anti-lock brakes (ABS) and optional kit such as the heated grips and cruise control.

We've already ridden the Bonneville Bobber late last year, and the latest Triumph is very impressive indeed. For cruiser lovers, particularly those who want to have a hint of 'personal touch' on their rides, the Bobber offers an irresistible option. The stock Bonneville Bobber gets a flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors, and there are over 150 accessories for personalised customisation. The accessory 'ape hanger' handlebar completes the Bobber look. It has enough performance to satisfy a lot of riders and offers a different personality which will certainly boost Triumph's modern classic range.