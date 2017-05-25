Eicher-Polaris Forays Into Nepal With The Multix

Eicher-Polaris introducing its first personal utility vehicles - Multix in 2015 and the model has now commenced its maiden journey outside India. The manufacturer announced that it will be exporting the Multix 3-in-1 vehicle to Nepal as part of its expansion and growth plans. The first lot of Multix for Nepal was flagged off by the company from its facility in Kukas, near Jaipur earlier today. This also marks Eicher-Polaris' entry into Nepal

Eicher-Polaris, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries, has appointed M/S. Baba Automata, Lalitpur 8, Kathmandu, Nepal as its first distributor in the neighbouring country. The export- ready Multix remains the same as the Indian version with power coming from the 511 cc single-cylinder Greaves engine tuned to produce 9.8 bhp at 3000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque between 1400-2200 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 4-speed manual transmission.

The Multix gets X-Port tech that generates up to 3 KW and can power small machines

The Multix also doubles up as a generator and is equipped with what Eicher-Polaris calls the 'X-Port', a power take-off point that can generate up to 3 KW of electricity to power anything from a small home to power machinery. The X-Port tech, then makes the Multix versatile diversifying applications for its owner. It can also be registered privately and can be used for recreational purposes with a seating capacity of five. We drove the Multix earlier this year and were quite impressed with the capabilities of the vehicle.

Commenting on Eicher-Polaris' entry into Nepal, Pankaj Dubey, CEO and Director, Eicher Polaris Private Ltd said, "This development is a natural step, in tune with our growth strategy. Multix was launched with a purpose to serve as an ideal automotive solution for an existing need-gap in the market; catering to the independent businessman who found current solutions sub-optimal. Consumer response to Multix in India has been encouraging and Nepal made logical sense to accomplish success in the region. Multix is a ground-up innovation designed and engineered to propel independent businesses many folds. We are confident that it will act as an enabler to independent businessmen in Nepal."