Ducati Unveils Two New Scrambler Concepts At 2017 Motor Bike Expo

When Ducati had launched the Scrambler a couple of years ago, no one had imagined the number of Scrambler spin-offs that would be made. This time, the Italian motorcycle giant took the wraps off two custom motorcycles based on the Scrambler at the 2017 Motor Bike Expo, held in Verona, Italy. Both of these concept designs the take the Scrambler Custom game to the next level.

(Ducati Scrambler R/T)

The Ducati Scrambler R/T Special started off its journey as a Scrambler Sixty2 and the work on it has been done by two gentlemen who call themselves Anvil Motociclette and are based out of Parma, Italy. The Scrambler R/T Special is completely remodelled barring the engine and the frame itself. The R/T stands for road and track. The design of the bike takes inspiration from the fashion world and the Ducati R/T of the 1970s. the '53' number that you see on the bike is the number of days that Anvil Motociclette took to finish the job.

"We wanted to pay homage to this glorious Ducati", stated the two customisers, "by giving it a modern twist as if today's motocross world had lurched sideways and by bringing some of the styling traits of the seventies into the present day", the duo said.

(Ducati Scrambler Essenza)

The Scrambler Essenza, on the other hand is more of a café racer. The donor bike was a Ducati Scrambler and was worked upon by South Garage Customs, an outfit based out of Milan, Italy. The duo at South Garage says that the Essenza carries a Mediterranean flair and superb craftsmanship. The bike does not carry any intrusive work on the frame or the suspension. The black fairing and the LED ring headlamp give it an unmistakeably custom look.