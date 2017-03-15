Ducati To Launch Six New Models In India In 2017

Ducati has said that it will be launching seven new models in India in 2017 across all segments. It will launch the Monster 797 and the 2017 model of the Monster 1200 in the naked sport segment and the Multistrada 950 in the sport touring segment. The company is planning to launch the Scrambler Café racer and the Scrambler Desert Sled sometime in the latter half of 2017. Lastly, Ducati will also launch the SuperSport as well. Recently, it launched the 1299 SuperLeggera in India at a staggering price of ₹ 1.12 crore (Ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most expensive production motorcycle to be sold in India.

(The Ducati Monster 797 will be one of the six new launches in 2017)

.Ever since Ducati re-launched itself in India in 2015, it has seen positive results in terms of sales. The company would like to get a bigger slice of the performance motorcycling segment in India. Ducati sold over 580 units in the country in 2016, which was an increase of 18 per cent over the sales of 2015. The total sales of Ducatis in India went past the 1,000 mark for the first time with the market share growing from 6.4 per cent to 7.7 per cent in 2016 as well.

(Recently, Ducati launched the 1299 Superleggera in India at a price of ₹ 1.12 crore, Ex-Delhi)

Ducati has plans of selling over 1,200 units in a year in India and will also open up new dealerships across the country which will help in achieving the set target. At present, it has five dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. As far as global sales are concerned, Ducati sold over 55,000 units in the year that went by.