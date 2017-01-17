Ducati Sales Top 55,000 In 2016

Ducati sold 55,451 bikes in 2016, posting a new sales record on the Italian two wheeler manufacturer's 90th anniversary. Overall sales were up 1.2 per cent from 54,809 bikes in 2015. Ducati hasn't released sales figures of individual models, or sales numbers in individual regions, but sales of the Multistrada family were up 16 per cent compared to 2015.

"Ending the year of our 90th anniversary with yet another record is a source of immense pride and satisfaction," said Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati Motor Holding. "2016 was the seventh consecutive growth year for Ducati, clearly confirming the soundness of the Bologna-based group's strategy and skills."

(Ducati XDiavel S)

The US remained Ducati's strongest market, with sales of 8,787 new bikes in 2016. In Europe too, Ducati posted impressive growth numbers - 38 per cent growth in Spain, over 20 per cent in Italy and more than 8 per cent in Germany. There is outstanding performance in Asia too, where Ducati more than doubled its year-on-sales in China with over 120 per cent growth. In Brazil, sales increased by 36 per cent and Argentina saw staggering growth of 219 per cent.

"In addition to a new sales record, 2016 saw consolidation of the considerable increase in volumes achieved in 2015, thanks also to the introduction of the Scrambler brand. This growth demonstrates the strength of both range and brand and, above all, the solid performance of the global sales network," said Andrea Buzzoni, Global Sales and Marketing Director of Ducati Motor Holding.

(2017 Ducati Monster 797)

For 2017, Ducati has a string of new models lined up - the Monster family is being refreshed with the new Monster 1200 and all-new 797. And then there's the new Multistrada 950, Ducati SuperSport and the exclusive 1299 Superleggera. The Scrambler range will be further extended with the Café Racer and the Desert Sled. Ducati currently has 1,594 employees worldwide with a network of 783 sales and service centres with a presence in 90 countries.