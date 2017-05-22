Ducati Multistrada 950, Monster 797 Launch Details Revealed

Ducati will launch two new models in India on 14 June 2017, and expand its line-up of motorcycles for the Indian market with a new Monster and Multistrada. The two bikes will be entry-level models in their respective sub brands - the new Multistrada 950 and the Monster 797, the smallest entry-level bike in the Ducati Monster family. Prices for both bikes and upcoming Ducati models are already out. The Ducati Monster 797 will be priced at ₹ 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and the Ducati Multistrada 950, the entry-level Multistrada, will be priced at ₹ 11.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

With the new 950, Ducati will be arming its Multistrada series with an affordable model that will go head to head against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 800. The Ducati Multistrada 950 promises a lot and Ducati India will have a lot of hope riding on this model alone. The Multistrada 950 is the smallest capacity member in the Multistrada family and will be Ducati's newest addition to expand the adventure touring range.

Ducati Monster 797

The Ducati Monster 797, the second bike to be launched on 14 June, will be the entry-level bike in the Monster family, and will be positioned as a model for beginners. Ducati discontinued the last entry-level Monster 796 in 2014 to make way for the Monster 821. The Monster 797 will now sit just below the Monster 821 and will share the engine with the Ducati Scrambler. Here are some more details about the Ducati Monster 797.

Monster 797 shares the 803 cc engine with the Scrambler

In addition, Ducati will be introducing a few more models later in the year. The Ducati Scrambler family will be expanded as well with the Scrambler Desert Sled and the Scrambler Café Racer. Ducati will also launch the Super Sport and Super Sport S models later this year. The Super Sport follows similar styling as the Panigale models, but will have different chassis, engine and electronics package.