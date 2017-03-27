The diabolical Ducati Diavel Diesel was first showcased at the Milan Men's Fashion Week, 2017. Although, we had our doubts about the Diavel Diesel launching in India, we are glad to have been proven wrong by Ducati India. The bike was a result of collaboration between the Ducati Design Centre and Andrea Rosso, Diesel Licensing Creative Director. This is not the first time that these two Italian giants have collaborated. Earlier in 2012, these two companies had come together to create the Ducati Monster Diesel, which was a great-looking motorcycle too. Diesel will also launch a limited edition collection of Ducati Diesel merchandise across the globe in the summers.

(Ducati Diavel Diesel-Leather seat)

The inspiration for the Diavel Diesel would be the hyper-kinetic dynamism of the post-apocalyptic future and hence, the brownish hue with that raw, worn out look with the rivets being clearly visible add to the devilish streak of the Diavel, as if it needed something like that. The level of detailing is unbelievable on the fuel tank, leather seat and the front cowl. The Brembo brake callipers up front, the LCD instrument console and the chain links look super cool and somehow up the style quotient on the Diavel, which is difficult to believe. The exhaust pipes get a coating of black Zircotec ceramic with billeted ends add to the overall muscle as well.

(Ducati Diavel Diesel-Fuel tank)

The Diavel Diesel continues to get the 1198 cc L-Twin motor which makes a solid 160 bhp and 130.5 Nm of peak torque. The other features remain the same as well.

"A perfect amalgamation of Ducati's signature design, safety and performance and Diesel's craftsmanship and style, the Diavel Diesel is unique in every sense" said Ducati India Managing Director Ravi Avalur. "With our collaboration with Diesel we've widened the potential interest in this limited edition motorcycle beyond the world of motorcycle connoisseurs to fashion and design aesthetes."

(Ducati Diavel Diesel-Metal numbering plate)

Only 666 models will be made globally and each model will have a metal numbering plate to signify the production number. A very limited numbers of the Ducati Diavel Diesel will be brought to India on order at a price of ₹ 19.92 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi) at Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad.