The ultimate track tool from the house of Bologna, the Ducati 1299 Superleggera made its debut at EICMA 2016, only to steal every bike enthusiast's breath away. The 1299 Superleggera is what bedroom posters are made of and for the fortunate few, owning one in India is now possible. The Italian motorcycle giant has launched its flagship offering in the country for a staggering price of ₹ 1,12,20,000 or simply ₹ 1.12 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Quite the artwork on wheels, the Ducati 1299 Superleggera is the world's lightest mass-produced bike with the most powerful twin-cylinder engine. The bike uses carbon fibre in its construction exhaustively with the monocoque frame, swingarm and wheels made of the ultra-strong and light material.

The Ducati 1299 Superleggera has a kerb weight of just 167 kg

The frame uses carbon fibre with aluminium alloy inserts, which helps the Ducati 1299 Superleggera shed weight by 40 per cent or around 1.7 kg. Even the screws are made of titanium and all of it helps keep the kerb weight of the bike at 167 kg.

Power comes from the 1285cc twin-cylinder Superquadro engine from the Panigale that has been reworked to produce 215 bhp of power, while there is a race kit version that further pushes the output to 220 bhp and 147Nm of peak torque. A complete package of Ducati electronics ensures the bike remains civil and includes the 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) which takes care of the Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Slide Control, Power Launch, and Engine Brake Control.

The Superleggera extensively uses carbon fibre in its construction

Suspension setup includes a multi-adjustable 43 mm Ohlins FL936 inverted front forks and the Ohlins TTX36 shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo discs at the front and rear with M50 monobloc calipers. Putting all that tech wizardry on tarmac are the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

The Ducati 1299 Superleggera further gets upgraded on power with the race kit version that adds a titanium Akrapovic race exhaust, race screen, plate holder removal kit, kickstand removal kit, billet mirror plugs, front and rear paddock stands and a bike cover.

Only 500 units of the 1299 Superleggera will be produced

During EICMA 2016, Ducati said only 500 units of the 1299 Superleggera will be ever be made. The company, however, has not disclosed the number of units allotted for India.