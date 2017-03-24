DSK Benelli TRK 502 Launch Before Festive Season

The DSK Benelli TRK 502 adventure bike will be launched in October 2017. CarandBike.com has learnt that the bike will now be launched just before the festive season, sometime in late September or early October. The Benelli TRK 502 is expected to be one of the more affordable adventure bikes, and will feature an all-new 500 cc parallel-twin engine which will also be used in other upcoming Benelli products. The Benelli TRK 502 was first showcased at the 2015 EICMA motorcycle show and was the topic of much discussion among motorcycle lovers when it was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in New Delhi.

DSK Benelli TRK 502 ₹ 6 - 6.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(DSK Benelli TRK 502)

The new, liquid-cooled, 500 cc parallel-twin engine will produce around 47 bhp and 45 Nm of torque, and will be paired to a six-speed gearbox. Build quality is excellent and the bike gets high quality equipment too. For off-tarmac duties, there's 230 mm of ground clearance and long travel suspension, with a USD front fork and monoshock rear, with 150 mm of travel. The TRK 502 promises decent range between fuel stops with a massive 20-litre fuel tank.

(DSK Benelli TRK 502 gets new 500 cc parallel-twin engine)

The Benelli TRK 502 will offer an affordable adventure bike for the touring crowd, and if priced competitively, is certain to draw in a lot of interest in the Indian market. The bike has already hit showrooms in the UK, where it is priced at GBP 5,499 (around Rs 5 lakh). In India though, the pricing will change owing to taxes and duties, even though the bike will be brought in as completely knocked down kits (CKD) and assembled here.

Although there's still no word on the final pricing, last year, DSK Benelli Chairman Shirish Kulkarni had disclosed to CarandBike.com that the company is considering a price tag of between Rs 6 and 6.5 lakh for the TRK 502. If it's launched at that price or thereabouts, the Benelli TRK 502 certainly promises a very attractive option for the adventure lover. Once launched, the TRK 502 will compete against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 as well as the Ducati Scrambler.