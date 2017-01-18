DSK Benelli Opens Second Showroom in Chennai

DSK Benelli is going from strength to strength, opening up showrooms across the country and establishing presence. The company recently inaugurated its second showroom in Chennai, at Anna Nagar. Both the existing showroom and the new one are owned by 'Power Super Bikes'. The new showroom is fully operational, with bookings and deliveries open. The showroom will also have service bays. All the bikes in the DSK Benelli portfolio will be on display.

(Benelli TNT 135 Spotted)

DSK Benelli started its India operations in March 2015 and sold over 3,000 units in its first year of operations itself. DSK Benelli's products range from the 250cc TNT 25 and go up to the 1,131cc TNT R super bike. The TNT 600i (ABS) is one of the most affordable bikes with an in-line 4 cylinder engine at a price below ₹ 6 lakh. Some of the upcoming motorcycles from DSK Benelli are the BN 302R the first faired motorcycle from DSK Benelli, the TNT 135 which is a mini-bike of sorts and the TRK 502, a mid-sized ADV. 2017 looks to be a busy year for the company.

Speaking on the launch, Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said, "DSK Benelli has received an overwhelming response in the city of Chennai for its best-in-breed superbikes. Backed by this demand, it gives us immense pleasure to launch our second showroom for superbiking aficionados in Chennai in association with 'Power Super Bikes'. The philosophy with which we operate is in tandem with the ethos of our Chennai dealer. The employees at DSK Benelli - Anna Nagar have been provided with specialised training in management of sales, service, spare parts and customer service, to ensure that customers can enjoy the best-in-class ownership experience that our brand stands for. Keeping in mind the global standards, we are also glad to announce that all the DSK Benelli showrooms across India including the new DSK Benelli showroom in Chennai, meet the International CI standards of Benelli global showrooms."

Here are Ex-showrooom, Chennai prices for DSK Benelli motorcycles at Power Super Bikes.