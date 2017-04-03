Donald Trump's 2007 Ferrari F430 Auctioned At A Record $ 270,000

Celebrity owned cars always have a different value altogether when they go under the hammer. And this is applicable even though the car is not currently owned by the person. A very similar example this was seen earlier this weekend, when a 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe, which was once owned by none other than Donald Trump, the president of the United States, was auctioned for a whopping $ 270,000. The decade old Ferrari F430 was owned by Trump only up till 2011, which is when he sold the car.

The Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe has been sold to its new owner with a mileage of over 6,000 miles (9,656 km) on it. The car will also come with a copy of the original title boasting Trump's recognisable "bold signature". Early this year another one of Trump's cars - the famous and ugly 1988 Trump series Cadillac Limousine went under the hammer.

Apparently, Donald Trump had hardly used the car anyway as when he sold the Ferrari, it had fewer than 2,400 miles (3,862 km) on it. The Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe was auctioned at an Auctions America event in Florida. This is where the car found a new unnamed owner who willfully paid $270,000, which according to Hagerty Insurance is the highest price offered at an auction for a Ferrari F430 Coupe with an automatic transmission.

In fact, ahead of the auction, Auctions America said it expected the car to fetch between $250,000 and $350,000. In a statement given by Auction America, it said, "Similar versions of the model without the celebrity provenance traditionally bring between $125,000 and $175,000 depending on mileage, condition and optional equipment."