Donald Trump's 1988 Cadillac Limousine Is Ready To Be Auctioned

As the US president Donald Trump is set to get his hands on the all-new Beast - the 'Cadillac One' soon, his rare 1988 Cadillac Limousine is now on sale in the UK. Better known as the Cadillac Trump, the car is currently up for sale at a dealership in Gloucester, UK. Though the car had an initially planned run of 50 units, which Trump planned to buy himself, Cadillac only made two examples of the Trump Series limousines, which makes this quite unique.

Cadillac Trump Front

Jointly developed by Cadillac and Dillinger/Gaines Coachworks, Trump commissioned these exclusive limousines with plans to shuttle VIPs around. Trump and the then Cadillac general manager John Grettenberger were in Palm Beach, Florida when the future president of the United States of America started in on limos, saying to Grettenberger, "John, what Cadillac ought to do is come up with a design for an incredible limousine that has the big headroom and all of the assets that anyone could want."

Cadillac Trump Badging

The Cadillac Trump, built in true 1980s fashion comes loaded with features and equipment like - a fax machine and paper shredder, VCRs, car phone and even a drinks cabinet. The interiors are said to be personally selected by Trump himself as the car comes featuring leather seats, rosewood panels, gold highlights and more. The car still comes in the original black body paint. The car comes with a 5.0 litre petrol engine, under the hood, mated to an automatic transmission.

Cadillac Trump Cabin

Initially owned by Trump for a certain amount of time, the car has had a total of five owners and its current title holder has had the car for ten years. The car will be going to auction sometime this year and considering the kind of popularity Trump is enjoying these days, the car could go under the hammer for a huge price tag and it is expected to be anywhere above £ 50,000 ( ₹ 42 lakh approx.)

Image Source: Car and Driver