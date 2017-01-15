Dakar 2017: Sherco TVS Racing's Joan Pedrero Finishes 13th, Metge Bags 22nd Overall

Tackling some of the harshest terrains of South America, the Sherco TVS Racing team completed its third edition of Dakar Rally 2017 with riders Joan Pedrero and Adrien Metge making it to the final finish ramp in Argentina. At the end of Stage 12, Pedrero completed the rally in 13th place while Metge finished in 22nd place in the overall general classification.

As the rally came to a close, the French-Indian team was in a recovery mode starting Stage 11 from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, a distance of 759 km of which 288 km was the special timed section. The trail comprised sand dunes initially followed by fast sections saw Pedrero complete the penultimate stage in 3 hours 30 minutes and 54 seconds in 11th place. Meanwhile, Adrien Metge who made a strong recovery after slow initial stages completed Stage 11 in 3 hours 32 minutes and 33 seconds finishing 12th.

Joan Pedrero was consistent throughout the rally finishing 13th

In the overall standings, Pedrero finished Stage 11 in 13th position, while Metge ranked 23rd overall. On the morning of Stage 12, Sherco TVS Racing was left with the final 64 km of timed section and both riders completed managed to complete the last leg effortlessly to Buenos Aires in Argentina.

After 13 days of traversing some of the most varied conditions, Joan Pedrero managed to complete the final stage in 33 minutes and 57 seconds in 15th place. Metge, on the other hand, finished the last stage in 18th place with a time of 35 minutes and 17 seconds. While Pedrero finished an overall 13th, Metge classified 22nd in overall standings.

Adrien Metge made a strong recovery to finish 22nd after being 105th in Stage 2

After 12 stages and 13 days, Joan Pedrero Garcia finished the 2017 edition of Dakar Rally in 34 hours 39 minutes and 8 seconds, while Adrien Metge finished the timed section in 36 hours 25 minutes and 31 seconds.

Sherco TVS Racing's Aravind KP who made his Dakar debut this year couldn't complete the rally owing to injuries and had to forfeit in Stage 3. Nevertheless, the Indian rider will be looking to make a grand return next year being stronger, faster and sharper.

