Dakar 2017: CS Santosh Gains Pace Again; Pedrero Drops To 31st In Stage 4

After a far from perfect Stage 3 in Dakar 2017, Indian teams Hero MotoSports and Sherco-TVS had a challenging day as Stage 4 wasn't any less forgiving. However, both teams managed to complete the day despite a few hiccups, posting good times and also growing on the championship standings.
The 521 km long Stage 4, of which 416 km was competitive distance ran from San Salvador de Jujuy to Tupiza in Bolivia. The first part of the special stage, with a mix of very soft sand and a deep layer of fine dust, made riding a challenge of skill and mental fortitude at an altitude of over 3000 metres.
Making his Dakar debut this year, Joaquim Rodrigues of Hero completed the stage in 5 hours 37 minute 48 seconds, putting him 32nd place for the day and 18th in the provisional overall general classification. However, the rider saw 27 minutes and 1 second being shaved off his total time that pushed his overall general classification to 12th place.
As for Sherco TVS, both its riders Joan Pedrero and Adrien Metge had a mixed day, albeit while ensuring steady pace. While Aravind has retired from his maiden Dakar due to injuries, Pedrero continued to lead between other TVS riders but saw a dramatic drop in standings. The Spanish rider finished the day in 6 hours 40 minutes and 16 seconds with a 15-minute penalty that dropped him to 63rd in the provisional general classification. His overall general classification stands at 31st. Having finished 68th on Stage 3, Pedrero's teammate Adrien Metge finished 39th in 6 hours 6 minutes and 46 seconds, while finishing 54th in the overall general classification standings.
The fifth stage from Tupiza to Oruro will take the participants on a run of 692 km, out of which the timed section is of 447 km. The special section is only going to test the endurance of the riders and their machines further with a wide variety of terrain and more than a handful of navigational challenges thrown in.
