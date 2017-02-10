Custom Built Royal Enfield Classic 500 Green Fly Unveiled In Spain

The 2017 Madrid Auto Show will be held between 15-18th March this year and Royal Enfield Spain has planned a grand exhibit with a custom build motorcycle. The manufacturer commissioned custom bike builder Jesus de Juan to create the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Green Fly off-roader that will be on display during the auto show. The idea has been traced back to the Mo'Powa and Dirty Duck which were seen at the 2016 Wheels and Waves Show in France and bring a new side of the retro motorcycle.

Based on the Royal Enfield Classic 500, the Green Fly uses the frame of a Royal Enfield Continental GT, albeit with a plethora of changes. Opting for minimal bodywork, the custom built bike gets a redesigned fuel tank finished in green with black graphics, single floating style seat with quilt stitching and vertically stacked dual projector lamps up front.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Green Fly

Underneath, the Green Fly gets modified tubes and sports a modified rear section, while the dual shock absorbers have been replaced by a single monoshock unit inclined towards the left. The other hardware also witnesses upgrades including new Upside down forks in the front replacing telescopic units, while braking power comes from a petal disc brake up front and a single disc unit at the rear.

The spoked wheels from the standard Royal Enfield Classic 500 have been replaced by the funky alloy units on the off-roader. You also like the all-black treatment given to the engine. while completing the off-road look at the massive 140-section front and 150-section rear tyres.

The RE Classic 500 Green Fly is a one-off

Royal Enfield Spain is yet to confirm if any changes were made to the engine of the custom built model. In its stock guise, the RE Classic 500 uses a 499 cc single-cylinder engine tuned to produce 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Safe to say, the Green Fly is a one-off, but anyone looking for ideas to modify their Royal Enfield can certainly find inspiration.