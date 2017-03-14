Could This Be The New Volvo S40 Premium Compact Sedan?

Volvo S40, the much anticipated compact sedan from the Swedish carmaker appears to have made a guest appearance in the company's latest safety videos. The videos, which talk about Volvo's Blind Spot Information (BLIS) with Steer Assist tech, were released around the time of the unveiling of the new-generation Volvo XC60 at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. And the car used to demonstrate the new safety technology is the video looks very similar to Volvo's 40.2 Concept, which previews the upcoming Volvo S40 sedan.

Volvo S40 Front

Now, the last couple of years has shown us how aggressive the Swedish automaker, Volvo Cars, is getting in terms of product strategy. After well-received models like the new-gen Volvo XC90, the S90 sedan and the V90 and V90 Cross Country wagons, the carmaker recently unveiled the new XC60 which is also set to go on sale later this year. While the S60 and the new S90 represent the brand in the premium mid sedan and premium sedan space respectively, with the new Volvo S40 the carmaker will also be able to target the premium compact sedan market. A segment currently dominated by the likes of - Mercedes-Benz CLA, Audi A3 and the new BMW 1 Series sedan.

Volvo S40 Rear

Coming to the car itself, the Volvo S40 is not an all-new model. In fact, the company had the car in its line-up for a while before it was discontinued in 2012. Now, Volvo is all set to revive the nameplate with the new-generation S40 sedan, which will be built on the company's new design philosophy and come loaded with its latest tech and safety features. The video shows that the car's silhouette is quite similar to the 40.2 Concept, whereas, the styling bits will include - the Thor's hammer-shaped LED DRLs integrated into the headlamps, S60-inspired taillamps, coupe-like roofline, and a compact profile.

Volvo S40 Premium Compact Sedan

It is too soon to comment on the powertrain options or any other mechanical additions made to the car, the upcoming Volvo S40 is expected to offer an all-electric variant and the plug-in hybrid variant. We also don't have a debut date for the car right now, but the car might make an appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show.