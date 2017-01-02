CNG Kits For Automotic Scooters Launched In India

The CNG Kits can be retrofitted on 18 existing scooters

Hero Duet 110 Hero Pleasure 110 Hero Maestro 110 Honda Activa 125 Honda Dio 110 Mahindra Duro DZ 125 Mahindra Gusto 110 TVS Jupiter 110 TVS Scooty Zest 110 TVS Wego 110 Vespa VX 125 Yamaha Fascino 110 Yamaha Ray 110 Yamaha Alpha 110

CNG kits for two wheelers have been much talked about and are now finally a reality. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in association with Eco Fuel (Indian Partners of Lovato, Italy) have launched CNG fuelled two-wheelers in the country, in order to offer a more economical fuel option with lesser emissions.The CNG kit for two wheelers comprises two CNG cylinders of 1.2 kg each, which can run up to 120 to 130 km per kg at an approximate cost of INR 0.60 per km per single fill and is expected to be substantially economical as compared to a similar petrol run vehicle at the current level of prices as per the kit manufacturer. In the initial phase, the scooters shall be retrofitted with a CNG kit manufactured by Lovato.Presently two kit manufacturers namely ITUK and Lovato have got two-wheeler CNG kits approved by ARAI, Pune and ICAT Gurgaon respectively. Lovato has received approvals for 18 Scooter models of various manufacturers present in the market. Considering the huge potential of this segment other kit manufacturers are also planning to launch their two-wheeler kits, the company said in a statement.The CNG Kits can be retrofitted on existing scooters including the Honda Activa, Activa 125, Dio, Hero Maestro, Duet, Pleasure; Suzuki Swish, Access, Let's; TVS Wego, Jupiter, Scooty Zest and the likes. The kits are currently available in Mumbai.The CNG kits were launched by Honourable Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. He said that over 36 lakh two wheelers are running in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone and the new initiative will help owners opt for a more eco-friendly fuel option with the CNG kit. In the last few years CNG powered vehicles have grown in MMR at a CAGR of over 70 per cent, given the fuel economics and eco-friendly nature of CNG.In addition to the CNG kits, MGL also launched e-wallet payments which can be used at the time of filling CNG, while the MGL Connect app has been launched as well that shows the nearest CNG filling station in and around Mumbai.Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has been conducting trial runs of a CNG-powered Honda Activa in Delhi since last year. This project has proven to be successful by GAIL's collaboration and the scooters are being used by certain food delivery services as a pilot project.