Chevrolet India Extends Year-End Offers

Chevrolet India recently announced that it will extend its year-end retail offers into 2017. To be offered till 31 January 2017, the special prices are applicable across the following products in the company's line-up in India: Beat Cruze , and Sail . The year-end campaign with with additional new year benefits went live in the last quarter of 2016.

The carmaker is offering deals that will allow savings of upto ₹ 2.45 lakh. Furthermore, buyers will also be able to avail a 3 year/ 100,000 km warranty and a 5 year roadside assistance on all of Chevrolet cars.

Chevrolet Beat 4.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Hardeep Brar, VP Sales and Network, Chevrolet India said, "We have received an overwhelming response from our consumers in the last quarter of 2016 and we aim to provide our patrons with same benefits and discounts on 2016 stocks in the New Year as well. By this we wanted to go that extra mile to delight our customers with the attractive New Year offers, which combines irresistible financial deals with comprehensive service packages. The value proposition will go down as we move to 2017 stocks due to the combination of price increase or reduced discount levels."

Jack Uppal, VP Marketing & Customer Experience, Chevrolet India, further added, "Keeping customers at the center of everything we do and we continuously try to come up with exciting offers in line with the consumer sentiments. By extending the year-end offer, we hope to continuously get close to our customer by providing superior customer experience at every touch point. We at Chevrolet ensure that our customers get the best value for their money along with completely satisfying ownership experience and this is a good time for many who look forward to book their new cars in the New Year with the best prices."

