Chevrolet Dealers Clueless About GM Decision

Chevrolet dealers across the country have yet to receive any official communication from General Motors about the company's decision to stop sales of GM cars in India. Several dealers CarandBike reached out to are not willing to say anything about the issue as yet and say that they are awaiting an official communication before commenting. One dealer revealed that most dealers are still adopting a wait and watch policy and are prepared to switch to other car brands. Many dealers say they were informed about a new Chevrolet Beat launch, but are now waiting for further updates following today's development.

On its part, General Motors has cancelled the launch of the new Chevrolet Beat, and sales of all Chevrolet cars will be stopped at the end of the current calendar year. Dealers say they have enough inventory stocks of the Chevrolet Beat, Chevrolet Sail and Chevrolet Cruze at dealerships, and the inventory at the plant will also last till the end of the year. It's still unclear if dealers will be offering discounts on existing Chevrolet models like the Beat and Cruze to off-load the existing stocks before the 31 December deadline. GM maintains that interest of dealers will be maintained.

"Our dealers are important partners in implementing our transition plan, which is focused on providing continuity and peace of mind for our customers. GM India is working directly with our dealers to transition to authorised service outlets and to recognize some of the investments made in dealerships," the GM statement said.

As of now, the only thing clear is that the pan-India Chevrolet dealership network will go through a transition, where GM will be providing what the company terms "appropriate support" through the transitory phase. The discussions with the dealerships are stated to be confidential in nature and no further details have been made available yet.