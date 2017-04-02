Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel: 10 Things To Know About India's Longest Road Tunnel

What could be seen as an ideal example of the government's 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the country's longest road tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The 'Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel,' which we told you about earlier in March, connects Jammu and Srinagar and will officially be open for public usage from today. This is truly a prestigious moment for the Indian government and here's are 10 things that you need to know about the India's longest highway tunnel.

The new 'Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel' is a twin-tube tunnel that is a part of the 286-km-long four-lane project of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The Government of India has invested about ₹ 3,720 crore in the development of this new twin-tune tunnel. The 'Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel' is not only India's longest highways tunnel but also Asia's longest bi-directional highways tunnel. The tunnel is 9 km long officially making it the longest road tunnel in India. It is a two-lane main tunnel with a parallel escape tunnel of the same length located at an elevation of 1200 meters. It is located in the lower Himalayan mountain range, between Udhampur and Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir. Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel Route The tunnel is expected to reduce the travel time between the two state capitals of Jammu and Srinagar by two-and-a-half hours. The distance between Chenani and Nashri, which is currently 41 km, will come down to 10.9 km, which is over 30 km less than what it was before. It is also an all-weather tunnel that ensured to offer safe passage on a route that often sees heavy traffic jams and disruptions due to landslides, snow, sharp curves, the breakdown of vehicles and accidents. It is the first highway tunnel in the country to get the world class 'integrated tunnel control system' that allows ventilation, fire control, signals, communication and electrical systems to be automatically actuated. The tunnel is fitted with intelligent traffic mechanism, the tunnel has fully automatic smart control and no human intervention will be required for its operations. Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel gets about 124 CCTV cameras and advanced scanners As for safety, about 124 CCTV cameras have been installed at equal intervals of 75 meters feeding information to the operation room. The tunnel is also equipped with advanced scanners to ward off any security threat. And for better visibility, the tunnel has been equipped with three-tier lighting system the works round the clock. The project is also environment-friendly. The time saving on the Jammu- Srinagar route will further result in a fuel saving of approximately ₹ 27 lakhs per day. Besides, the construction of the tunnel has avoided large - scale deforestation. The project has provided employment to over 2,000 unskilled and skilled youth of Jammu and Kashmir as 94 percent of the workforce was from the state. Around 600 to 900 people from across the country also worked on this project in 3 shifts over the past 4 years. There will be toll charges for accessing the tunnel and the rates are expected to be as follows -