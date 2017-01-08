CES 2017: Volkswagen introduces Digital Key For Its Future Cars

Unveiling the future of digital personalisation for passenger cars, German automaker Volkswagen recently showcased its digital smart key at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017. This next-generation smart key not only allows you to unlock your car doors using your smartphone or VW User ID, but also knows a person's preferences and adjusts the seats, radio, and navigation accordingly.

(Volkswagen introduces a digital key for its future cars at CES 2017)

Showcased as part of the company's Connected Community, the most integral part of this new innovation is the Volkswagen User-ID. Like the customised user profile that is commonly seen in computers and smartphones, this VW User-ID allows each user to configure his or her personal digital preferences, enabling them to easily take them from one 'Connected Car' to another. This means, in the future, no matter which VW car you enter, with the unique VW user-Id, the cabin will automatically readjust itself in accordance with the user's favourite music, screen configurations and optimal seating positions. The Digital Key is imprinted with an owner's User-ID settings, so getting into the car using your Digital Key will import your digital preferences to the new car.

(Volkswagen Digital Key)

Now, Volkswagen's digital key tech is not a new concept, to begin with. The company showcased the technology at the 2015 CES, where the owner can open up or close the car with a smartphone. In fact, the tech was also used in some selected vehicles like the VW e-Golf. Whereas, this year, Volkswagen has showcased an enhanced Digital Key is being shown with a whole array of technical possibilities and taken it to the next level.

So how will it work? Well, for starters you need to get the new Volkswagen User-ID app, which is available for both iOS and Android. Next like creating a Facebook profile, users need to create a personalised profile to create the unique VW User-ID. The personalised profile allows the user to set from an array of different functions, such as selecting a favourite shade of ambient light, configure in-dash screen content, or select the kind of seating position according to user's preference, all directly within the app. Then the personalised settings are recorded in their ID and are then transferred to the 'Connected Car' on entry. Moreover, access rights can also be managed and shared for multiple vehicles. For example, an owner can give family or friends unlocking rights for a certain length of time.

(One can use hid/her smartphone as a key or a remote control for the car)

For vehicle specific software features, users can pick favourites for their personal ID in a virtual Volkswagen store within the app, including services like Digital Voice Enhancement, In-Car Communication to Car-Net, and Ready for Nav. In addition to that Volkswagen has also integrated Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa into the system. Users can contact the Alexa Voice Service of their home or office Amazon Echo system, operating any available function from their car in an easy, convenient way. Users can also ask Alexa to perform advanced functions such as resuming an audio book they began at home.

Volkswagen didn't stop in just connecting your smartphone to your car. In fact, they also developed apps that will connect you to your home. Doorbird sends out alerts when someone's at the front door of your home, while "LG" allows remotely switching the lights on or off inside the house. All these techs will eventually migrate to the production version of the ID Concept that will arrive in 2020. The autonomous car concept was first showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and has now made its North American Debut at the 2017 CES.