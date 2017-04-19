'Cartist' : A Confluence Of Modern Art and Automobiles

From the likes of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre to the roof of the Sistine Chapel to the Ellora Caves in Maharashtra or even the architectural form of the Taj Mahal, art can be a variety of things to a variety of people. Art experts usually hold the view that cars (or transportation in general) can never be art, but of course, anyone who has ever seen a Jaguar E-Type or a Ferrari 250 GT Short Wheel Base up close can contradict that statement. But what about using cars as a base for art. What about taking a car and making it into a blank canvas to make art on. A small group in Jaipur called Cartist is doing exactly that, and much more!
Cartist is an exhibition of art in the pink city – Jaipur that evolves continuously through the weekend. And as the name suggests, the theme is pretty obvious – the automobile. And it isn’t the who’s who of the art world that congregate at the event to make art, it is actually mostly art students. There are even experts who provide them with a direction in terms of what to do, how to do it and of course, what not to do when creating these masterpieces. And yes, they are masterpieces. In fact, there are a few canvas paintings that we saw at the event that made our jaws drop with the kind of sheer detail they carried and the kind of subject matter that a confluence of modern Indian art and automobiles could portray.
Its not just canvas art though. Cartist also has a blend of stone sculptures, installation art (that has been made out of a collection of old and rather worthless Bajaj scooters) and even wire frame art. In fact, the wire frame art pieces, probably the finest we have ever seen in India bring alive a Type 1 Jaguar E-Type Coupe and a AC Cobra. Having driven a Type 1 Jaguar E-Type Coupe and been lucky enough to spend a considerable time around one, the attention to detail is truly staggering! From the power bulges on the hood to the louvers that flank it, to the fuel filler opening and the tail gate that opens sideways, every single detail has been caught with surprising levels of detail.
'Cartist' : A Confluence Of Modern Art and Automobiles
HIGHLIGHTS
- Automotive themed art with an Indian twist
- Cartist offers art students a chance to create masterpieces
- Sculptures, canvas art sand auto themed installations adorn Cartist
Comments (0)