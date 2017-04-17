New Cars and Bikes in India

Carburetted Yamaha FZ-16 Discontinued In India

The Yamaha FZ-S Version 1 was discontinued in February last year, while the Yamaha FZ-16 soldiered on being sold alongside the fuel-injected Yamaha FZ-S Version 2.0.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Yamaha FZ-16 has been removed from the company's website
  • Yamaha did not upgrade the carburetted FZ to BS-IV norms
  • The FZ 150 cc range is the company's second bestselling model in India

The latest two wheeler to be pulled off the market due to Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emissions is the carbureted Yamaha FZ-16. The Japanese bike maker has removed the carb FZ from its website but is yet to make an official announcement about the same. However, Yamaha dealerships that we spoke to across the country have confirmed the development. Stocks for the carburetted FZ stopped arriving much before the 31st March 2017 deadline, pointing out that the discontinuation was imminent.

While the Yamaha FZ-S Version 1 was discontinued in February last year, the FZ-16 soldiered on for another year being sold alongside the fuel-injected Yamaha FZ-S Version 2.0. With the fuel-injected variant performing well for the bike maker, the company seems to have found more sense in continuing only the FI model instead of upgrading the FZ-16 to BS-IV norms.

honda hornet 160r suzuki gixxer vs yamaha fz s

The new FZ-S FI V2.0 is a strong seller for Yamaha India

Launched in 2008, the Yamaha FZ series was a turnaround product for the manufacturer and managed to bring premium styling and tech to the 150 cc segment. It brought the complete muscular style inspired by the litre-class Yamaha FZ 1, at a time when manufacturers were still conservative about experimenting with the design in the 150 cc segment. Over the years, the FZ series has been one of the top sellers in the 150 cc segment and retails an average of 17,000 units every month. It is Yamaha India's second bestseller after the Fascino. That said, it is yet to match sales of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 that continues to do phenomenally well while also being the more fuel efficient offering.

The carburetted Yamaha FZ was powered by the 153 cc SOHC 2-valve engine air-cooled engine, while the FZ V2.0 uses a slightly smaller 149 cc motor with fuel injection instead. Meanwhile, the SZ-RR V2.0 is the only offering from Yamaha in the 150 cc space to offer a carburetted engine. With the FZ V1.0 now discontinued, the Yamaha FZ range now starts at ₹ 80,726 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
 

Specifications Yamaha FZ-16 V1.0 Yamaha FZ-S FI V2.0
Engine 153 cc single-cylinder 149 cc single-cylinder FI
Max Power 13.8 bhp 12.9 bhp
Peak Torque 13.6 Nm 12.8 Nm
Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

 

