Carberry Reveals 1000 cc RE V-Twin engine

With origins in Australia, Carberry Motorcycles has finally completed work on his first 1000 cc V-Twin engine built from Royal Enfield 500 cc engines. Carberry Motorcycles, which has been involved in building several v-twin engines in Australia, based on RE engines, moved base to India last year, apparently to have easier access to Royal Enfield spares and engine components. Built by founder Paul Carberry, the litre-class motorcycle is quite aptly called 'Double Barrel 1000' and will be going on sale later this year.

Carberry has used RE's 500 cc UCE engines for his V-Twin, but only for the top-end components. The bottom-end naturally had to be re-designed to accommodate the v-twin and uses all-new Carberry components. The custom-built 1000 cc V-Twin, air-cooled, push-rod, four valve motor comes with a bore and stroke of 84 mm and 90 mm respectively. The bike reportedly makes around 56.32 bhp of power at 4800 rpm and 108 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. While the engine is currently carburetted, it does meet the latest Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission norms. A fuel-injected version is reportedly in the pipeline and will be offered soon as well.

The RE Classic 500 will act as the donor bike for the Double Barrel 1000

The donor bike for the Double Barrel 1000 is a Royal Enfield Classic 500, but will get a host of changes to accommodate the bigger engine and power output. The chassis will be strengthened with higher grade tubes, while the wheelbase will also be increased for a more stable and confident ride. In addition, the motorcycle will come equipped with electric start, hydraulic lifters, heavier crank as well as rear disc brakes.

Paul also plans to have the bikes homologated by ARAI under the name 'Carberry Motorcycles', making them street legal. The Carberry Double Barrel 1000 will be priced at around ₹ 7 lakh and will be introduced in the Indian market in around three months. The 1000 cc Carberry engine will also be exported to custom builders internationally.

Carberry Motorcycle has built 12 bikes and sent 2 engines overseas in Australia

Carberry may have beat Royal Enfield in making the modern twin-cylinder Royal Enfield bike, but Royal Enfield has also been working on introducing its first multiple-cylinder, middleweight motorcycle. The 750 cc offering has been caught testing on a number of occasions and is expected to be a cafe racer, on the lines of the Continental GT. The RE 750 though, will have a parallel-twin architecture, unlike the v-twin designed by Carberry. The 750 cc Royal Enfield is a highly awaited one and will be a global offering. The model is expected to make its debut later this year.