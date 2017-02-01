Car Sales January 2017: Maruti Suzuki Grows By 25%, While Nissan-Datsun Post 63% Growth

We are a month into the New Year and with the 2017 Union Budget announcement slated for today, there is a lot of anticipation from the auto sector. While auto manufacturers in India are keeping an optimistic approach towards the Budget, vehicle sales in January 2017 are also something we are looking forward to. While vehicle sales in December 2016 had quite an impact due to demonetisation, especially for Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra, this month the country's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has announced 27 per cent growth in overall sales. Maruti Suzuki sold 144396 vehicles in January 2017 compared to the 113606 units sold during the same time last year.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The company's sales report reveals substantial growth in both domestic sales and exports. Last month Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,33,934 vehicles in the domestic market registering 25 per cent increase in sales compared to the 1,06,383 vehicles sold in January 2016. Exports, on the other hand, saw a growth of 44.8 per cent with 10,462 units being sold in January 2017 compared to the 7223 units sold during the same period last year.

While Maruti Suzuki's top players Alto, Swift hatchback, Swift Dzire and WagonR have played their part in adding to the domestic growth, it's the company new subcompact SUV Vitara Brezza and premium hatch Baleno, which have to be credited for a major chunk of the increased sales numbers. In fact, the carmaker has posted a 101 per cent growth in utility vehicle segment compared to sales in January 2016, which includes the Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, Ertiga and the Gypsy. That said the point to be noted here is that the Vitara Brezza was only launched in March 2016, so it's understandable why Maruti's sales in utility vehicle space grew over two folds this year. We might not see similar growth after March 2017, though.

Considering the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis was launched in India towards the end of January 2017, the car hasn't been included in last month's sales figures. That said considering the demand and bookings that the Ignis has received so far, we expect the company's sales in the compact space to grow further from the current month.

2017 Nissan Sunny



Meanwhile, Nissan Motor India registered sales of 4346 units in January 2017 as against 2668 units sold in the same month last year. Nissan and its sub-brand Datsun together recorded a 63 per cent year-on-year growth, owing to the positive response of the new Datsun redi-GO that was introduced last year.

Commenting on the sales results, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "We have started the new year on a positive note. Despite the challenging market conditions, we have seen a substantial year-on-year growth in January which signifies strong customers' response and trust in the Nissan and Datsun brands. We see that translated into making the Nissan Group the second fastest growing car brand in India, coupled with the strong sales performances of the Datsun redi-GO, Nissan Micra and the newly-launched New Sunny 2017."

While the Datsun brand has finally gained some momentum given the redi-GO's success, Nissan is yet to find base despite a diverse product portfolio. The previous month saw the company introduced the 2017 Nissan Sunny sedan in the country with subtle upgrades over the older version priced at ₹ 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company plans to introduce the all-new XTrail Hybrid in India this year that will take on the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe and the likes, and will act as a brand builder for the company.