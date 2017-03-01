Car Sales February 2017: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai Register Positive Growth

We are the end of the 2017 Financial Year and if anything it has been quite an eventful year for the India auto sector. Right from the ban on diesel cars in Delhi to demonetization of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1000 notes, automakers in India have faced several challenges in this fiscal year. Despite that, many of them have seen consistent growth in the market and two of the country's leading carmakers - Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai India are one among them. Both the carmakers have registered positive growth for the month of February 2017 and here are the detailed sales figures.

Maruti Suzuki India:

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, registered a cumulative growth of 10.9 per cent last month with total sales accounting for 130280 units. In comparison, the company sold 117451 vehicles during the same month in 2016. Sales in the domestic market, on the other hand, were far better as the company saw a growth of 11.7 per cent. The company sold 120735 in India in the month of February 2017, compared to the 108115 units sold in February 2016.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Interestingly, similar to last month's sales report, Maruti Suzuki saw a massive 110.5 per cent growth in the utility vehicle space, mainly because of the Vitara Brezza. What is to be noted here is the fact that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was not on sale in the Indian market up until March 2016, which sort of tells us why the huge surge in numbers. This also means that the growth figures will be a lot less in March.

As for the exports, the company registered a growth of 2.2 per cent by selling 9545 vehicles last month compared to the 9336 units exported in February 2016.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Feb 2017 Feb 2016 Growth/Decline Domestic Sales 120735 108115 11.7% Exports 9545 9336 2.2% Total Sales 130280 117451 10.9%

Hyundai India:

As for the country's second largest automaker, Hyundai Motor India announced total sales of 52,734 vehicles last month compared to the 49,729 units sold in February 2016, registering a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 6.0 per cent. Hyundai saw single-digit growth of 4.0 per cent in the domestic market as well. The company sold 42,327 in India in February 2017 compared to the 40,716 units sold during the same time last year. Last month Hyundai launched its top-selling hatchback model - the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift, which has also added to the increased sales.

Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift

Being the country's largest passenger car exporter, Hyundai's export sales saw a growth of 15.5 per cent with 10,407 vehicles being exported last month compared to the 9,013 units exported in February 2016.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Sr. VP - Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Hyundai with an all-time highest ever sales of 9,002 units of The Perfect SUV- CRETA had a domestic all models volume of 42,327 with a growth of 4 per cent with increased customer visits and conversions on the strength of improved customer confidence generated by the Union Budget positively impacting the customer disposable income and overall business sentiments. With this Hyundai also continues its positive growth momentum month on month strengthening its brand trust within the customers."