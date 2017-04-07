Royal Enfield has launched the BS IV version of the Himalayan with a fuel-injected engine at a price of ₹ 1, 60,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As we had reported earlier, we called up a few dealers and they have confirmed that they have started accepting bookings for the fuel-injected Himalayan for a payment of ₹ 5,000. The on-road Delhi price of the BS IV Himalayan is ₹ 1.78 lakh. The deliveries of the BS IV Himalayan will begin in the second week of May, 2017. With the Supreme Court upholding the ban on sales and registration of BS III vehicles across India, almost all two-wheeler manufacturers offered attractive cash discounts in order to clear out their existing BS III stock. The company has also introduced the Bullet 500 with a fuel-injected engine.

(Royal Enfield Himalayan)

If we were to look at Royal Enfield's status when the Supreme Court held up the ruling, they were one of the least affected manufacturers as the demand for Royal Enfield bikes has always been much more than the company could supply. On an average, there is a waiting of 1-2 months on Royal Enfield bikes. We were hoping that Royal Enfield would also introduce anti-lock brakes (ABS) on the Himalayan but there are no announcements to that effect. The company might offer ABS on the Himalayan sometime later in the year.

Specifications Royal Enfield Himalayan Engine Type Fuel Injected- single cylinder Displacement 411 cc Max Power 24.5 bhp @ 6,500 rpm Max Torque 32 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Gearbox 5-speed Kerb weight 191 kg

As far as the engine is concerned, the Himalayan continues to get a 411 cc, single-cylinder long-stroke engine, which makes 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. The Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched in March, 2016 at a price of ₹ 1.55 lakh, making the BS IV variant marginally expensive at ₹ 1.6 lakh.