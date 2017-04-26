BS-IV Compliant Eicher Pro 5000 Series Trucks Launched In India

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Eicher Trucks and Buses has launched its Pro 5000 Series of trucks in the country. The new range of trucks range between 16 tonne and 40 tonnage, and are positioned below the company's much larger Pro 8000 series models. The Pro 5000 Series comprise heavy duty rigid haulage trucks, tippers and tractors and are priced from ₹ 16 lakh going up to ₹ 28 lakh (ex-showroom). The Eicher Pro 5000 series are available across all major markets in the country.

Eicher is part of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, and the company aims to strengthen its presence in the heavy duty segment with the Pro 5000 trucks. The manufacturer says its new trucks have been designed to deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency and optimise operational cost, leading to quick returns on investment.

Commenting on the launch, VE Commercial Vehicles - Managing Director and CEO, Vinod Aggarwal said, "With the launch of Pro 5000 series of Heavy Duty trucks, Eicher today has the widest range of HD trucks at various price points to deliver a superior value and suit the needs of all application segments of customers in basic, value and premium category of trucks."

The Eicher Pro 5000 Series trucks are come with the E694 engine with i3 EGR technology from Volvo Group's EMS 3.0. The engine churns out 169 bhp of power and 620 Nm of peak torque, while the higher derivative makes 190 bhp of power 715 Nm of peak torque. The trucks come equipped with the Intelligent Driver Information System and offer segment leading features like fuel coaching and cruise control. The company is also offering on-board telematics as optional on the Pro 5000 trucks.

Adding further, Aggarwal said, "Heavy Duty trucks segment continues to be the biggest potential area of growth for us and the launch of Eicher Pro 5000 series will enable us to further enhance our market share in the segment."

Eicher's new range of trucks are also backed by the company's extensive after sales initiatives. The company offers customised service solutions as per the customer's needs throughout the vehicle life cycle, while you also get offerings like dial-a-part service for ordering parts over the phone. There is also the GPS enabled mobile service vans that ensure quick response and higher uptime for customers. In addition, Eicher also offers the Eicher Freedom - AMC package, Eicher Sure - Used Trucks Business and Eicher Promise service.