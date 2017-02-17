BS IV Compliant 2017 Suzuki Gixxer, SF And Access 125 Launched In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of the updated Gixxer, Gixxer SF and Access 125 two wheelers that are now BS IV compliant in the country. The BS IV compliant models are around ₹ 1000 more expensive than the older versions. The announcement comes ahead of the Indian government's deadline for manufacturers to update existing two wheelers to BS IV compliant models by 31st March 2017. So, the Suzuki range now comes with a more environment friendly engine, Auto Headlamp on (AHO) feature and new graphics. The Access also gets a new colour option as well.

Suzuki Gixxer 84,596 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2017 Suzuki Gixxer BS IV

For MY2017, the Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF (full faired version) get new sporty graphics across the fuel tank along with a much larger Gixxer decal on the tank. The bikes also come with clear lend LED tail lamps that add to the visual appeal of the bikes. The Gixxer will be available in three colours - Pearl Mira Red, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. The bike comes with a dual-tone paint scheme with the lower half finished in gloss black.

The three colours are offered on the rear disc brake version of the Suzuki Gixxer, while the all-black option will also be available on the rear drum brake variant.

2017 Suzuki Gixxer BS IV Prices:

Suzuki Gixxer Rear Disc: ₹ 80,528 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suzuki Gixxer Rear Drum: 77,452 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF BS IV

The 2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF is now available in new sporty graphics inspired from the Suzuki logo across all colours - Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Mat Black, and Pearl Mira Red. The Gixxer SF Fi variant will be available in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Mat Black colours. As for the powertrain, the new Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF continue to use the 154.9 cc single-cylinder engine tuned to produce 14.6 bhp of power. The motor on the SF also comes in a fuel injected version that makes for better throttle response.

2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF BS IV Prices:

Suzuki Gixxer SF: ₹ 89,659 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suuzki Gixxer SF Fi: ₹ 93,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2017 Suzuki Access 125 BS IV

As for the 2017 Suzuki Access 125, the scooter gets a new Metallic Sonic Silver colour scheme in addition to the existing options. Apart from the new shade the Access gets no other changes save for BS IV compliant and the AHO feature. Power ontinues to come from the 125 cc single-cylinder motor tuned to produce 8.58 bhp of power, paired to an automatic transmission.

2017 Suzuki Access 125 BS IV Prices:

Suzuki Access Drum Brake: ₹ 54,302 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suzuki Acces Disc Brake: ₹ 57,615 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Commenting on the new colour offerings, Suzuki India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, "Since their launch, the Gixxers and the New Access 125 have gained immense popularity in the their segments. In order to provide our customers with environment friendly technology in line with the latest regulations, these vehicles now comply with BS-IV and also feature AHO. We are also refreshing this range with new colour & graphic variants. For the New Access, the Metallic Sonic Silver is aimed at the fashion conscious customers who are looking for more options in terms of modern styling. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF 2017 variants will appeal to the young rider who wants to make a style statement on their mean machines. We are confident that these new colours will find universal appeal and further propel our growth in their respective segments."