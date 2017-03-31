New Cars and Bikes in India

BS III Vehicles List: Discount Offers On Cars And Bikes

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Select BS III passenger cars offered on discount
  • Heavy discount on two wheelers
  • Discounted superbikes selling out fast

It's the last day for auto dealers to clear out stock of BS III vehicles which cannot be sold from 1 April 2017, as per the orders of the Supreme Court. We've seen heavy discounts offered by auto dealers in a rush to clear out their existing inventory of BS III vehicles. Two wheeler dealers in some cities have already sold out and others, especially in big cities, are hoping to clear out as much stock as possible today. The story is slightly different for car dealers, even car dealers of some BS III vehicles are offering heavy discounts. This is only for passenger cars of Tata Motors and select Mahindra vehicles. Here's a look at the best deals offered on BS III vehicles.

Here's the list of BS 3 Cars offered with discounts:

Car Name Discount Offered
Indigo eCS Rs 1 lakh
Tata Sumo Rs 1.5 lakh
Mahindra Bolero Rs 1 lakh
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up Rs 70,000


 

Here's the list of BS 3 Two Wheelers offered with discounts:

Two Wheeler Name Discount Offered
Honda Navi Rs 20,000
Honda Activa-i Rs 14,500
Honda Dio Rs 13,500
Honda Aviator Rs 13,500
Hona CB Shine SP Rs 18,300
Honda CB Shine Rs 18,300
Honda Dream Yuga Rs 18,500
Honda Livo Rs 18,500
Honda CBR 150R Free Navi offered
Honda CBR 250R Free Navi offered
   
Hero Maestro Edge Rs 12,500
Hero Splendor Pro Rs 5,000
Hero HF Deluxe Rs 5,000
Hero Glamour Rs 7,500
Hero Super Splendor Rs 7,500
   
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Rs 10,000
TVS Apache RTR 160 Rs 5,000
TVS Victor Rs 5,000
TVS Jupiter Rs 10,000
   
Triumph Tiger 800 XR Rs 1.5 lakh
Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Rs 60,000
Triumph Thunderbird Storm Rs 3 lakh
Triumph Thunderbird LT Rs 3 lakh
Triumph Rocket III Rs 3 lakh
Triumph Daytona 675 Rs 90,000
Ducati Monster 821 Rs 2.7 lakh
Ducati Diavel Rs 2 lakh
Ducati Scrambler Urban Enduro Rs 1.7 lakh

