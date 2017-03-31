BS III Vehicles List: Discount Offers On Cars And Bikes

It's the last day for auto dealers to clear out stock of BS III vehicles which cannot be sold from 1 April 2017, as per the orders of the Supreme Court. We've seen heavy discounts offered by auto dealers in a rush to clear out their existing inventory of BS III vehicles. Two wheeler dealers in some cities have already sold out and others, especially in big cities, are hoping to clear out as much stock as possible today. The story is slightly different for car dealers, even car dealers of some BS III vehicles are offering heavy discounts. This is only for passenger cars of Tata Motors and select Mahindra vehicles. Here's a look at the best deals offered on BS III vehicles.
Here's the list of BS 3 Cars offered with discounts:
|Car Name
|Discount Offered
|Indigo eCS
|Rs 1 lakh
|Tata Sumo
|Rs 1.5 lakh
|Mahindra Bolero
|Rs 1 lakh
|Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
|Rs 70,000
Here's the list of BS 3 Two Wheelers offered with discounts:
|Two Wheeler Name
|Discount Offered
|Honda Navi
|Rs 20,000
|Honda Activa-i
|Rs 14,500
|Honda Dio
|Rs 13,500
|Honda Aviator
|Rs 13,500
|Hona CB Shine SP
|Rs 18,300
|Honda CB Shine
|Rs 18,300
|Honda Dream Yuga
|Rs 18,500
|Honda Livo
|Rs 18,500
|Honda CBR 150R
|Free Navi offered
|Honda CBR 250R
|Free Navi offered
|Hero Maestro Edge
|Rs 12,500
|Hero Splendor Pro
|Rs 5,000
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs 5,000
|Hero Glamour
|Rs 7,500
|Hero Super Splendor
|Rs 7,500
|TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
|Rs 10,000
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Rs 5,000
|TVS Victor
|Rs 5,000
|TVS Jupiter
|Rs 10,000
|Triumph Tiger 800 XR
|Rs 1.5 lakh
|Triumph Tiger 800 XCx
|Rs 60,000
|Triumph Thunderbird Storm
|Rs 3 lakh
|Triumph Thunderbird LT
|Rs 3 lakh
|Triumph Rocket III
|Rs 3 lakh
|Triumph Daytona 675
|Rs 90,000
|Ducati Monster 821
|Rs 2.7 lakh
|Ducati Diavel
|Rs 2 lakh
|Ducati Scrambler Urban Enduro
|Rs 1.7 lakh
Comments (0)