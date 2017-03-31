BS III Vehicles List: Discount Offers On Cars And Bikes

It's the last day for auto dealers to clear out stock of BS III vehicles which cannot be sold from 1 April 2017, as per the orders of the Supreme Court. We've seen heavy discounts offered by auto dealers in a rush to clear out their existing inventory of BS III vehicles. Two wheeler dealers in some cities have already sold out and others, especially in big cities, are hoping to clear out as much stock as possible today. The story is slightly different for car dealers, even car dealers of some BS III vehicles are offering heavy discounts. This is only for passenger cars of Tata Motors and select Mahindra vehicles. Here's a look at the best deals offered on BS III vehicles.

Here's the list of BS 3 Cars offered with discounts:

Car Name Discount Offered Indigo eCS Rs 1 lakh Tata Sumo Rs 1.5 lakh Mahindra Bolero Rs 1 lakh Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up Rs 70,000





Here's the list of BS 3 Two Wheelers offered with discounts: