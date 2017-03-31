BS 3 Vehicles: Heavy Discounts Offered On Superbikes

BS 3 vehicles in India have seen an exponential surge in demand over the past two days, thanks to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the deadline for transition to BS IV, thus banning the sale and registration of all vehicles that do not meet BS IV emission norms. In a bid to clear out unsold stock of BS III vehicles, companies are offering substantial discounts on cars and bikes. In addition to mass market two-wheelers, superbike brands are also being sold with heavy discounts in an effort to clear out stocks of BS 3 motorcycles. In view of the 1st April 2017 deadline, superbike brands such as Ducati and Triumph are offering discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh on certain models that do not comply with the BS IV norms.

(Rs 3 lakh discount offered on Triumph cruisers)

The maximum discounts are being offered on cruisers from Triumph in Mumbai - a whopping Rs 3 lakh off on the Triumph Thunderbird Storm, Triumph Thunderbird LT and Triumph Rocket III. The Mumbai Triumph dealership is also offering Rs 1 lakh off on the BS 3 supersport Daytona. In Delhi, Triumph's best-selling adventure bike, the Triumph Tiger 800 XR is being offered at Rs 80,000 discount, with an additional Rs 66,000 worth of accessories thrown in. The Triumph Tiger 800 XCx is being offered at a discount of Rs 60,000, while the Triumph Daytona is being offered at discounted rates, with Rs 90,000 off on the ex-showroom price.

(Triumph Tiger 800 XR)

Ducati dealers are also in a rush to clear out existing stock of BS 3 vehicles by 31 March 2017 before the new emission regulations come into effect. The maximum discount is being offered on the Ducati Monster 821 , to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh to be precise. Ducati Mumbai is offering the Monster 821 at an on-road price of Rs 11 lakh, down from Rs 13.7 lakh.

Ducati Monster 821

The Ducati Scrambler Urban Enduro is being offered at Rs 2.5 lakh discount, and is now available at Rs 8.3 lakh (on-road Mumbai), down from Rs 10.8 lakh (on-road Mumbai). The base Ducati Scrambler Icon however, is already sold out after the discounts were announced.

(Ducati Scrambler Urban Enduro)

In Delhi too, the Ducati dealership is offering a massive Rs 2 lakh discount on the Ducati Diavel, which now costs Rs 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Ducati Scrambler Urban Enduro is being offered at Rs 6.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), at a discount of Rs 1.7 lakh. Harley-Davidson is offering over Rs 30,000 discount on its most popular model - the Harley-Davidson Street 750. The other Harley bikes, dealers say are all BS IV compliant.