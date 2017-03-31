New Cars and Bikes in India

BS III Vehicle Sales: Honda Offering Discounts Of Up To ₹ 25,000 On Its BS III Models

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Honda is offering a discount of Rs. 25,000 on the CBR150R and 250R
  • The Navi gets a maximum discount of Rs. 20,000
  • There is a discount of Rs. 15,000 on other Honda scooters

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is also offering heavy discounts on its unsold stock of BS III vehicles after the Supreme Court ruling of banning the sales and registration of BS III vehicles after 1 April, 2017. Unofficial sources from the company have said that the entire stock of the BS III Activas has been sold out. Some Honda dealerships are also offering an exciting scheme of offering a Honda Navi for free on a purchase of the Honda CBR250R or the CBR150R. Here is a complete list of cars and bikes on discount.

honda navi(The Honda Navi is getting a maximum discount of ₹ 20,000 in some dealerships)
 
1. Honda is offering a straight cash discount of ₹ 25,000 on the CBR250R and the 150R. The current ex-showroom, Delhi prices of the CBR250R start at ₹ 1.60 lakh and for the CBR150R is ₹ 1.24 lakh respectively. Now, you can buy the CBR250R for ₹ 1.35 lakh and the CBR150R. Here are the complete prices.
CBR250R/CBR150R Models Ex-showroom, Delhi Price Discounted price
STD ₹ 1.60 lakh ₹ 1.35 lakh
STD Repsol ₹ `1.63 lakh ₹ 1.38 lakh
Combi ABS ₹ 1.90 lakh ₹ 1.65 lakh
Combi ABS Repsol ₹ 1.92 lakh ₹ 1.67 lakh
CBR150R ₹ 1.24 lakh ₹ 99,000
2. Honda was also offering a discount of ₹ 10,000 on the Activa 3G. The current ex-showroom, Delhi price of the Activa 3G starts at ₹ 50,006. So now, you can get one of ₹ 40,000 or less. If you are nice to the dealer, he can also offer you certain accessories for free. The company is offering a discount of up to ₹ 15,000 on other scooters such as the Activa I, Aviator and so on. The Navi, is now being sold at a discount of ₹ 18,500- ₹ 20,000 across select dealerships in India.
 
new honda activa i main(The other Honda scooters are getting a discount of up to ₹ 15,000 in dealerships)
 
Honda Scooter Models Ex-showroom, Delhi Price Discounted price
Activa 3G ₹ 50,007 ₹ 40,007
Aviator ₹ 51,566 ₹ 36,566
Activa i ₹ 46,179 ₹ 31,179
Navi ₹ 39,648 ₹ 19,648
3. For other bikes in its line-up such as the CB Shine, Dream Neo and the Dream Yuga, the company is offering a discount between ₹ 5,000 and going up till ₹ 17,500 too.

Disclaimer:

These lists are only to serve as an indication of the discounts offered on various Honda models across India and different dealerships will have different amounts as discounts on different models.
