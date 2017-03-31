Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is also offering heavy discounts on its unsold stock of BS III vehicles after the Supreme Court ruling of banning the sales and registration of BS III vehicles after 1 April, 2017. Unofficial sources from the company have said that the entire stock of the BS III Activas has been sold out. Some Honda dealerships are also offering an exciting scheme of offering a Honda Navi for free on a purchase of the Honda CBR250R or the CBR150R. Here is a complete list of cars and bikes on discount.



(The Honda Navi is getting a maximum discount of ₹ 20,000 in some dealerships)

CBR250R/CBR150R Models Ex-showroom, Delhi Price Discounted price STD ₹ 1.60 lakh ₹ 1.35 lakh STD Repsol ₹ `1.63 lakh ₹ 1.38 lakh Combi ABS ₹ 1.90 lakh ₹ 1.65 lakh Combi ABS Repsol ₹ 1.92 lakh ₹ 1.67 lakh CBR150R ₹ 1.24 lakh ₹ 99,000

(The other Honda scooters are getting a discount of up to ₹ 15,000 in dealerships)

Honda Scooter Models Ex-showroom, Delhi Price Discounted price Activa 3G ₹ 50,007 ₹ 40,007 Aviator ₹ 51,566 ₹ 36,566 Activa i ₹ 46,179 ₹ 31,179 Navi ₹ 39,648 ₹ 19,648

1. Honda is offering a straight cash discount of ₹ 25,000 on the CBR250R and the 150R. The current ex-showroom, Delhi prices of the CBR250R start at ₹ 1.60 lakh and for the CBR150R is ₹ 1.24 lakh respectively. Now, you can buy the CBR250R for ₹ 1.35 lakh and the CBR150R. Here are the complete prices.2. Honda was also offering a discount of ₹ 10,000 on the Activa 3G. The current ex-showroom, Delhi price of the Activa 3G starts at ₹ 50,006. So now, you can get one of ₹ 40,000 or less. If you are nice to the dealer, he can also offer you certain accessories for free. The company is offering a discount of up to ₹ 15,000 on other scooters such as the Activa I, Aviator and so on. The Navi, is now being sold at a discount of ₹ 18,500- ₹ 20,000 across select dealerships in India.3. For other bikes in its line-up such as the CB Shine, Dream Neo and the Dream Yuga, the company is offering a discount between ₹ 5,000 and going up till ₹ 17,500 too.These lists are only to serve as an indication of the discounts offered on various Honda models across India and different dealerships will have different amounts as discounts on different models.