Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is also offering heavy discounts on its unsold stock of BS III vehicles after the Supreme Court ruling of banning the sales and registration of BS III vehicles after 1 April, 2017. Unofficial sources from the company have said that the entire stock of the BS III Activas has been sold out. Some Honda dealerships are also offering an exciting scheme of offering a Honda Navi for free on a purchase of the Honda CBR250R or the CBR150R. Here is a complete list of cars and bikes on discount.
|
2. Honda was also offering a discount of ₹ 10,000 on the Activa 3G. The current ex-showroom, Delhi price of the Activa 3G starts at ₹ 50,006. So now, you can get one of ₹ 40,000 or less. If you are nice to the dealer, he can also offer you certain accessories for free. The company is offering a discount of up to ₹ 15,000 on other scooters such as the Activa I, Aviator and so on. The Navi, is now being sold at a discount of ₹ 18,500- ₹ 20,000 across select dealerships in India.
|CBR250R/CBR150R Models
|Ex-showroom, Delhi Price
|Discounted price
|STD
|₹ 1.60 lakh
|₹ 1.35 lakh
|STD Repsol
|₹ `1.63 lakh
|₹ 1.38 lakh
|Combi ABS
|₹ 1.90 lakh
|₹ 1.65 lakh
|Combi ABS Repsol
|₹ 1.92 lakh
|₹ 1.67 lakh
|CBR150R
|₹ 1.24 lakh
|₹ 99,000
3. For other bikes in its line-up such as the CB Shine, Dream Neo and the Dream Yuga, the company is offering a discount between ₹ 5,000 and going up till ₹ 17,500 too.
|Honda Scooter Models
|Ex-showroom, Delhi Price
|Discounted price
|Activa 3G
|₹ 50,007
|₹ 40,007
|Aviator
|₹ 51,566
|₹ 36,566
|Activa i
|₹ 46,179
|₹ 31,179
|Navi
|₹ 39,648
|₹ 19,648
Disclaimer:
These lists are only to serve as an indication of the discounts offered on various Honda models across India and different dealerships will have different amounts as discounts on different models.
