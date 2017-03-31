BS 3 Vehicles: RTOs In Maharashtra Working Till Midnight To Speed Up The Registration Process

After the Supreme Court issued a ban on the sale of Bharat Stage III or BS III compliant vehicles in the country there has been a huge surge in vehicle sales across the nation. Dealerships across the country have been offering exceptional discounts on their remaining stock of BS 3 vehicles and have already shared these details with you. As an effect of this, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country have been seeing a surge in vehicles coming for registration. In fact, the RTOs in the state of Maharashtra have been working till midnight for the last couple of days to facilitate the registration process.

Early this week we even told you about the RTOs in Mumbai which have been working even on the weekends to handle the onslaught of the vehicles that have been coming for registration since last week for Gudi Padwa. And now after the Supreme Court ruling, thing have got busier.

Speaking to carandbike.com Transport Comissioner, Praveen Gedam said, "There's been a significant hike in registrations in the last two days. The team is busy trying to get registrations done." We were told that the surge in vehicle registration was there any way in Maharashtra because of Gudi Padwa this week. "The team has been working throughout the week without any leave to help speed up the registration process," Gedam added.

When we asked for numbers, Gedam said, "Right now as it is difficult to even estimate the hike in registrations." That said till the day before Gudi Padwa, some of the major RTOs in Mumbai had seen up to 10 per cent rise in vehicle registrations. Current growth in registrations across the state is expected to be much higher.