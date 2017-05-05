Bookings For The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Are Now Officially Open

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the long-awaited generation upgrade we were waiting for the popular subcompact sedan, is all set to be launched on the 16th of May 2017. The carmaker today officially announced the commencement of bookings for the car across the 2000+ dealerships that the company has in India. Dealers are accepting bookings for the car for a token of ₹ 11,000 and they are also offering to transfer the bookings to the new Dzire for the customer who had booked the outgoing model. They'll, of course, will have to bear a slightly longer waiting period. Customers also have to option leave their contact details on the company's official website for a callback.

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire was unveiled recently and gets a more upmarket and premium approach sporting a completely new platform, design and features. The styling looks pleasant and the proportions have vastly improved over the outgoing model. A lot of you also pointed out of its uncanny resemblance to the HM Ambassador that gives it a slightly retro feel; not to forget, you've voted it as the most likeable subcompact sedan currently. The car also comes in three new colour options - Oxford Blue, Sherwood Brown, and Gallant Red.

The new Maruti Suzukii Dzire is built on an all-new HEARTECT platform



The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a completely new product and sports the all-new HEARTECT platform shared with the new generation Swift. The new platform has helped the subcompact sedan lose up to 105 kg compared to the current version, while having grown wider by 20 mm. The new Dzire also commands improved cabin space with 50 mm more kneeroom than its predecessor and the interior feels more premium with better quality materials used. There is also the new flat bottom steering wheel, and the addition of a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Dzire also gets dual front airbags and ABS as standard across all variants.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has grown in dimensions so the cabin will be roomier

Speaking of which, the new Maruti Dzire will be offered in four trims - L, V, Z and Z+, across two engine options. The 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel continue to serve purpose, but will now be more fuel efficient than the older models. Both engines will come paired to the automated manual transmission, in addition to the 5-speed manual gearbox.



The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a major step-up from the current version and will see a slight increase in its price tag as well. Expect the subcompact sedan to go premium by around ₹ 20,000 on the base trims and around ₹ 50,000 on the top variants. Complete specifications though will be available on 16th May, so make sure to watch out for details here.