BMW Teases 8 Series Coupe Concept

Yes, it's official. BMW will be replacing the 6 Series with a new model and this will mark the return of the 8 Series moniker. It was at BMW's Annual General Meeting, that Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Kruger, announced the arrival of a new concept car. This 'design study' will be showcased by BMW at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on the 26th of May 2017. According to the folks at BMW the 8 series design 'embodies uncompromising dynamics and contemporary luxury'

The concept car will preview the 8 Series Coupe and from the looks of it, it will be a head turner. BMW has released a sketch which shows the low nose of the car and also the low slung roofline. The muscular bulge of the rear fender will give it its unique identity and there is what looks like an intricate rear end and the upswept rear deck is a touch of class we think. "The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up - a slice of pure automotive fascination," says Kruger

We are pretty sure that the 8 Series will be based on the modular Cluster Architecture (CLAR) and this means that it will use lightweight materials as in the 5 and 7 Series. This means that we'll see the 8 Series using lightweight materials such as aluminium, magnesium and even carbon fibre to reduce weight. While it's too early to speculate the engines that the 8 Series gets, but BMW is likely to carry forward the engine lineup from the 7 Series, so we'll probably see a straight-six, V8 and V12 turbocharged mills in either petrol or diesel forms.

Competition for the 8 Series will come in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé which is the benchmark for the company. The fit and finish and quality interiors of the S-Class Coupe are worth a mention and we expect BMW to do a one up and really stir up the competition in this segment.