BMW Motorrad Officially Commences Operations In India; Prices Announced

The BMW Motorrad brand has been officially launched in India as part of the BMW Group. The Bavarian motorcycle manufacture has finally arrived in India with a wide model range comprising most of its global products. The model range starts at a price of ₹ 14.90 lakh for the BMW R 1200 R, going up to ₹ 28.50 lakh for the BMW K 1600 GTL (all prices, ex-showroom India). As of now, all the motorcycles are being brought in as completely built units (CBU) but despite that the prices have been kept truly competitive compared to what private importers used to offer initially. Sadly the long-awaited single-cylinder BMW G 310 R naked street fighter is not among the current BMW Motorrad line-up.

The BMW R 1200 GS will find fancy of adventure buyers

BMW Motorrad India is being headed by Shivapada Ray, who was previously the Chief Operations Officer at DSK Benelli. In a statement, the bike maker said that it is in the process of setting up the team and dealer network across the country and will be establishing outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Ahmedabad. We recently told you about the showrooms coming up in Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune, which are scheduled to be inaugurated on 12th, 13th and 14th April respectively.

With respect to the model range, BMW Motorrad is bringing its complete line-up of premium models in the country across five segments - Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure. The company will be retailing the BMW R 1200 RS, R 1200 RT, BMW R 1200 R, BMW K 1600 GTL; as well as the BMW S 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT and R NineT Scrambler. There is also the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure, R 1200 GS and the BMW S 1000 XR to choose from.

BMW is starting operations in 4 dealerships pan India

Speaking on the BMW Motorrad's entry to India, BMW Group India - President, Vikram Pawah said, "BMW Motorrad is an inherent and highly emotional part of the BMW brand. Our products stand for passion, innovation and safety on two wheels. We want our existing and prospective customers to forge new paths and make BMW Motorrad a part of their aspirational lifestyle and pursue joy through riding. We intend to embark on this success story in India - with our ongoing product offensive, which we will further expand and by increasing our presence in the country with the right partners."

The BMW G 310 R is likely to arrive in India by 2018

While sales of the CBU range commence now, the manufacturer has not commented on the launch of the much awaited "made in India" BMW G 310 R. It is likely that BMW would want to set up its dealer network first and provide adequate support before introducing its most affordable model, pegged to be priced between ₹ 2-2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW G 310 R is already on sale in the US while the European launch is scheduled for this week.

2017 BMW Motorrad India Motorcycle Prices (Ex-Showroom):

BMW R 1200 GS:

Model Price BMW R 1200 GS Standard ₹ 15.90 lakh BMW R 1200 GS Dynamic+ ₹ 19 lakh BMW R 1200 GS Pro ₹ 19.50 lakh

BMW R 1200 GSA:

Model Price BMW R 1200 GSA Standard ₹ 17.50 lakh BMW R 1200 GSA Dynamic+ ₹ 20.90 lakh BMW R 1200 GSA Pro ₹ 21.40 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR:

Model Price BMW S 1000 RR Standard ₹ 18.90 lakh BMW S 1000 RR Pro ₹ 21.40 lakh

BMW S 1000 R:

Model Price BMW S 1000 R Standard ₹ 16.90 lakh BMW S 1000 R Sport ₹ 17.90 lakh BMW S 1000 R Pro ₹ 18.90 lakh

BMW R 1200 R:

Model Price BMW R 1200 R Standard ₹ 14.90 lakh BMW R 1200 R Exclusive ₹ 15.40 lakh BMW R 1200 R Style ₹ 15.50 lakh

BMW R Nine T:

Model Price BMW R Nine T Standard ₹ 17.90 lakh BMW R Nine T Scrambler ₹ 15.90 lakh

BMW R 1200 RS:

Model Price BMW R 1200 RS Standard ₹ 15.90 lakh BMW R 1200 RS Dynamic+ ₹ 16.90 lakh

BMW S 1000 XR:

Model Price BMW S 1000 XR Standard ₹ 18.50 lakh BMW S 1000 XR Pro ₹ 21.50 lakh

BMW R 1200 RT:

Model Price BMW R 1200 RT Standard ₹ 18.50 lakh BMW R 1200 RT Pro ₹ 21.90 lakh

BMW K 1600 GTL: