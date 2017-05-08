BMW Motorrad Inaugurates New Showroom In Ahmedabad

BMW Motorrad recently inaugurated its new showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. BMW Motorrad finally started its India operations last month as a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group. The company already has dealerships in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Of course, these are still early days for BMW Motorrad in India and the company is still in the process of setting up new dealerships and service centres in the country.

(2017 BMW R 1200 GS)

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Motorrad, it is all about what customers can experience with their motorcycles. This is why we don't talk about model series but about riding experience worlds. Unforgettable moments mean different things to different motorcyclist: For some, it's the fast loop on the racetrack, for others a challenging ride on country roads, and yet others take their motorbike on long journeys or enjoy their flexibility on daily commutes downtown. But no matter what the focus - Sport, Tour, Roadster, Adventure, Heritage or Urban Mobility - every motorcyclist can find the bike of their dreams in one of these experience worlds. And no matter how different these experience worlds are, they all share BMW Motorrad's message: 'Make Life a Ride.'

(2017 BMW S1000 R)

Navnit Motors will have the entire range of BMW motorcycles on sale and display. The current BMW motorcycle line-up in India includes the S 1000 R, S1000 RR, R 1200 RS, R 1200 RT, R 1200 R, K 1600 GTL, R NineT, R NineT Scrambler, R 1200 GS, R 1200 GS Adventure and the S 1000 XR. All these models will be offered in India as completely built units (CBUs). You can check out the prices of all the motorcycles here.

2017 BMW Motorrad India Motorcycle Prices (Ex-Showroom):

BMW R 1200 GS:

Model Price BMW R 1200 GS Standard ₹ 15.90 lakh BMW R 1200 GS Dynamic+ ₹ 19 lakh BMW R 1200 GS Pro ₹ 19.50 lakh

BMW R 1200 GSA:

Model Price BMW R 1200 GSA Standard ₹ 17.50 lakh BMW R 1200 GSA Dynamic+ ₹ 20.90 lakh BMW R 1200 GSA Pro ₹ 21.40 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR:

Model Price BMW S 1000 RR Standard ₹ 18.90 lakh BMW S 1000 RR Pro ₹ 21.40 lakh

BMW S 1000 R:

Model Price BMW S 1000 R Standard ₹ 16.90 lakh BMW S 1000 R Sport ₹ 17.90 lakh BMW S 1000 R Pro ₹ 18.90 lakh

BMW R 1200 R:

Model Price BMW R 1200 R Standard ₹ 14.90 lakh BMW R 1200 R Exclusive ₹ 15.40 lakh BMW R 1200 R Style ₹ 15.50 lakh

BMW R Nine T:

Model Price BMW R Nine T Standard ₹ 17.90 lakh BMW R Nine T Scrambler ₹ 15.90 lakh

BMW R 1200 RS:

Model Price BMW R 1200 RS Standard ₹ 15.90 lakh BMW R 1200 RS Dynamic+ ₹ 16.90 lakh

BMW S 1000 XR:

Model Price BMW S 1000 XR Standard ₹ 18.50 lakh BMW S 1000 XR Pro ₹ 21.50 lakh

BMW R 1200 RT:

Model Price BMW R 1200 RT Standard ₹ 18.50 lakh BMW R 1200 RT Pro ₹ 21.90 lakh

BMW K 1600 GTL: