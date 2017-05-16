BMW India has added a top-of-the-line 7 Series to its line-up with the introduction of the new 2017 BMW M760Li xDrive. Touted to be the most powerful BMW ever, the new 7 Series is available in India in the Standard and the V12 Excellence variants, priced at ₹ 2.27 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). This is the first M Performance model based on the BMW 7 Series sedan and gets the company's signature xDrive all-wheel-drive (AWD) system as standard. The car also sees a number of cosmetic enhancements in line with M range of cars from BMW.

The TwinPower V12 engines makes for an overwhelming 800 Nm of torque

Powering the new BMW M760Li is a 6.6-litre, M Performance TwinPower Turbo twelve-cylinder petrol engine that churns out a monstrous 601 bhp and develops a massive peak torque of 800 Nm. The V12 comes mated to the company's tried and tested 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW claims that the car can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 3.7 seconds.

The 760Li is the first M Performance model based on the 7 Series

Visually, the car looks every bit a product of the M family thanks to the M Sport package and design characteristics. While the signature kidney grille and the headlamps are similar to the ones seen in the regular 7 Series sedan, the front bumper is new and features a larger three-part air intake, which is almost as wide as the width of the car. There are chrome accents both above and below the air intake and horizontal LED lights on either end acting as fog lamps. The M760Li also comes with new 20-inch M double-spoke 760 M alloy wheels, the M logo and the V12 badge on the profile, and a new quad exhaust system with twin pipes on either end.

The 760Li's cabin gets spruced up with Alcantara leather, V12 insignia and much more

As for the cabin, the overall design is pretty much the same, but similar to the car's exterior, the M DNA is pretty much evident from the interior as well. The car comes with a headliner in Alcantara design along with door sill finishers in Aluminium high finish with illuminated V12 insignia. There are premium wooden inlays for the seat-belt outlets, armrests and roof handle in the rear and a BMW-style leather-wrapped steering wheel. Also when the ignition is turned on, the centre of the instrument cluster displays the V12 logo adding to the overall design and styling.