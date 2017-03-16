BMW India To Increase Prices Across Range From April 2017

|
BMW
BMW has an illustrious line-up in India starting from the 1 Series hatchback and going up to the flagship 7 Series luxury sedan. The company's SUV range includes the popular X1, X3, X5 and X6 models. The company's popular selling models are locally assembled at the automaker's facility in Chennai, whereas its M and i range models are brought in as Completely Built Units (CBUs). BMW currently operates out of 41 dealerships across the country and recently opened performance centres as well for its more powerful models. new generation 5 Series in the country. The luxury sedan has grown more mature than its predecessor while the automaker says, it has re-introduced the distinctive BMW driving DNA that seemed to be missing on the current model. The new model will also see a host of new tech wizardry trickled down from the new generation 7 Series, while engine options will include a four-cylinder petrol, straight-six cylinder diesel and a four-cylinder diesel. Prices for the 2017 5 Series are expected to start around ₹ 52 lakh (ex-showroom), marginally higher than the current model.
