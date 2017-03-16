BMW India To Increase Prices Across Range From April 2017

New Cars and Bikes in India

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prices for BMW and MINI models will be increased by an average of 2%
  • BMW has not revealed the reason for the price hike
  • BMW's next major launch for 2017 will be the new generation 5 Series

BMW Group India has announced that the German auto giant will be increasing prices across the complete range by an average of 2 per cent with effect from the new financial year starting 1st April 2017. While the BMW Group includes three car brands - BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the price hike will be restricted to models of the first two brands. The company has not disclosed the reason for the price hike.
mini clubman 827

The price hike also extends to the MINI range

Speaking about the price hike, BMW Group - President, Vikram Pawah said, “BMW India has been in the forefront of providing sheer driving pleasure to the Indian customers by introducing innovative products, building world-class dealerships and offering state-of-the-art services ahead of its time. In today’s economic conditions, to maintain our exceptional brand positioning and continue offering a distinct value proposition to our premium clientele, we have decided to marginally revise the prices of the BMW and MINI product portfolio.”

BMW has an illustrious line-up in India starting from the 1 Series hatchback and going up to the flagship 7 Series luxury sedan. The company's SUV range includes the popular X1, X3, X5 and X6 models. The company's popular selling models are locally assembled at the automaker's facility in Chennai, whereas its M and i range models are brought in as Completely Built Units (CBUs). BMW currently operates out of 41 dealerships across the country and recently opened performance centres as well for its more powerful models.
2017 bmw 5 series

2017 BMW 5 Series

For 2017, BMW India is gearing up to introduce the new generation 5 Series in the country. The luxury sedan has grown more mature than its predecessor while the automaker says, it has re-introduced the distinctive BMW driving DNA that seemed to be missing on the current model. The new model will also see a host of new tech wizardry trickled down from the new generation 7 Series, while engine options will include a four-cylinder petrol, straight-six cylinder diesel and a four-cylinder diesel. Prices for the 2017 5 Series are expected to start around ₹ 52 lakh (ex-showroom), marginally higher than the current model.
