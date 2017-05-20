BMW India Races To Pass On GST Benefits

The details and taxation brackets of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), set to be rolled out on 1 July, had been shrouded in mystery till a few days back. However, now that details have officially started pouring in, we have relative clarity about how it will affect the auto industry. For starters, the GST rate on all passenger cars has been fixed at 28 per cent. In addition to this, sub 4-metre petrol cars (under 1.2-litre) and diesel (under 1.5-litre) will have an additional 1 and 3 per cent cess respectively. Cars larger than 4-metres will be taxed at 28 per cent and will have an additional 15 per cent cess applicable. This essentially translates into good news for luxury car manufacturers since the fixed rate of 28 per cent is likely to lead to a slight drop in prices of their vehicles. And it looks like BMW India is prepared to embrace this change.

In what it calls "preponed GST benefits", the Bavarian carmaker's dealers in India are offering a handful of benefits across BMW models available in India. Under the purview of the offer, available till 30 June, customers can avail the following benefits:

1. Interest rate of 7.90 per cent

2. Complimentary service and maintenance

3. Complimentary insurance

The aforementioned offers, subject to terms and conditions, are available on specific models only and may vary for each model. It must also be noted that the service and maintenance package is applicable for three years and up to 40,000 kms only.

As the government revealed more details about the framework of the new tax structure, analysts were quick to point out that the gains obtained from it is likely to be passed on to car buyers. Currently, SUVs and cars with 1.5-litres or larger engines are subject to 41.5 to 44.5 per cent taxes: 27 - 30 per cent central excise duty plus state VAT. The new 28 per cent base tax plus 15 per cent cess for luxury cars leads to a total taxation of 43 per cent - which is slightly less than the current numbers. Long story short, it shouldn't be long before the prices of luxury cars in India come down.