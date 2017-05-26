New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW 8 Series Concept Revealed

The concept is part of the biggest model campaign in BMW's history and serves as a preview of the upcoming 8 Series Coupe.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The study car previews the BMW 8 Series Coupe
  • It is a part of the BMW Group's NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy
  • The 8 Series Coupe will be launched in 2018

The BMW Concept 8 Series was unveiled yesterday at the 2017 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The concept model, part of the biggest model campaign in the German carmaker's history, will serve as a preview of the upcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe which is scheduled to be launched in 2018. Under the purview of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy, the BMW Group plans to considerably grow its sales and revenues in the luxury class. The BMW 8 Series Coupe, promised to be a union of "razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury", will play a crucial role in the achievement of that goal.

Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, explained, "The number 8 has always represented the pinnacle of sports performance and exclusivity at BMW. The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment. In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class."

bmw 8 series concept rear

BMW 8 Series Concept is a part of the company's NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy

The new BMW Concept 8 Series comes sporting a large kidney grille, slim twin laser headlights, and large air intakes. Its profile is reigned by a clean arrangement of surfaces, crisp lines, flowing roofline, 21-inch light-alloy wheels, and flared wheel arches. Its rear is rounded off by the L-shaped lights, carbon-fibre diffuser, and the trapezoidal exhaust pipes.

bmw 8 series concept front quarter

The BMW 8 Series Coupe will be launched in 2018

Inside, the new BMW study car receives carbon-fibre shell sports seats, steering wheel with hand-polished aluminium spokes, a faceted ground gearshift lever and the iDrive Controller made from Swarovski glass among others.

bmw 8 series concept cabin

The iDrive Controller is made from Swarovski glass

Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design, said, "The BMW Concept 8 Series is our take on a full-blooded high-end driving machine. It is a luxurious sports car which embodies both unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury like arguably no other... The design of the BMW Concept 8 Series provides a fresh interpretation of iconic BMW styling cues. And it also showcases a new approach to the use of forms which is reflected particularly prominently in the car's surfacing. A handful of crisp lines mark out clear surfaces, and the car's volumes are powerfully sculpted. Together, these elements make a forceful statement and create a model brimming with character. In short, this is a driver's car."

bmw 8 series concept steering wheel

The BMW 8 Series Concept's steering wheel gets hand-polished aluminium spokes

While BMW has not yet revealed detailed specifications or information about the model's powertrain, the production BMW 8 Series Coupe's flagship powerplant will be a twin-turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine. Furthermore, the company's M division will build a faster M8 model, which will come powered by the BMW M5's bi-turbo V8 motor.

